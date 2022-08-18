ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

One killed, three injured in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One man was killed and three others were injured in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. An MSHP crash report says that at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, a boat with four men on board collided with a rock bluff. One...
KMBC.com

Johnson County recount of abortion amendment vote finds difference of 54 votes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted Saturday to accept the recount of the Kansas constitutional abortion amendment on the Aug. 2 primary ballot. Election officials said that overall, the recount resulted in a difference of 54 votes, representing .0002% of the total number of ballots cast, and that they have given the recount information to the Secretary of State's Office.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy