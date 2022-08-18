KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted Saturday to accept the recount of the Kansas constitutional abortion amendment on the Aug. 2 primary ballot. Election officials said that overall, the recount resulted in a difference of 54 votes, representing .0002% of the total number of ballots cast, and that they have given the recount information to the Secretary of State's Office.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO