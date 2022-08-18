Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
One killed, three injured in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
One man was killed and three others were injured in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. An MSHP crash report says that at 9:10 p.m. Saturday, a boat with four men on board collided with a rock bluff. One...
Johnson County recount of abortion amendment vote finds difference of 54 votes
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted Saturday to accept the recount of the Kansas constitutional abortion amendment on the Aug. 2 primary ballot. Election officials said that overall, the recount resulted in a difference of 54 votes, representing .0002% of the total number of ballots cast, and that they have given the recount information to the Secretary of State's Office.
Zelle scam targets Kansas man for a fake $2,500 refund through bank account
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Witt is hoping for a refund from U.S. Bank or Zelle after he said he fell for a very sophisticated scam. Witt emailed KMBC 9 Investigates for help after he said someone stole $2,500 from his U.S. Bank account through a fake Zelle refund scam.
