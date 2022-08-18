Georgia Governor Tries to Dodge Trump Election Probe Subpoena

SassyD
4d ago
Kemp is not good for Georgia. If Trump goes down he is bringing everyone around him down as well. Kemp is not as innocent as the Georgia citizens think he is. Let’s hear from all the people who voted for Kemp. What are your views now? Let’s be kind abs courtesy to one another.
TrumpmadeMeLiberal
4d ago
this is the guy who ran for governor while secretary of state....you know the one in charge of 🗳
suzi
4d ago
He should have to face the grand jury just like anyone else
