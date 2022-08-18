Read full article on original website
Related
Under Golden, No. 5 Notre Dame readies its defense
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — First-year Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden arrived on campus with a simple blueprint. Stay the course. New Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman, Golden’s predecessor, concurred. With Golden taking over as the team’s third defensive signal-caller in three years, Freeman opted for continuity over change, especially after the unit showed so much promise in 2021. “We’re trying to keep some consistency in what we’re doing,” Freeman said. “There obviously have been some enhancements because of coach Golden’s experience being a defensive coordinator and being in the NFL. But the basis of what we’re going to do is not going to change.”
NFL・
Ichiro Suzuki on trailblazing path and past racism ahead of historic Hall of Fame induction
SEATTLE, Wash. — Years before he would make his entrance into Major League Baseball, Japanese outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, then 22, made a trip stateside. Sporting a “Tom and Jerry" sweater and a giant grin, he met with NBA legend Michael Jordan in Chicago and sat in on the Bulls' practice. Jordan’s work ethic that day, Suzuki said, remains unforgettable.
NBC News
442K+
Followers
53K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0