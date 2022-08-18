SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — First-year Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden arrived on campus with a simple blueprint. Stay the course. New Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman, Golden’s predecessor, concurred. With Golden taking over as the team’s third defensive signal-caller in three years, Freeman opted for continuity over change, especially after the unit showed so much promise in 2021. “We’re trying to keep some consistency in what we’re doing,” Freeman said. “There obviously have been some enhancements because of coach Golden’s experience being a defensive coordinator and being in the NFL. But the basis of what we’re going to do is not going to change.”

