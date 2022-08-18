it surprises me they come with clean clothes and a cellphone and pay people to bring them to a crossing where they get the money the United States can't afford these people send them back put sub in guns around the border do whatever it takes to stop the invasion
these leeches aint poor or anything. they pay cartels 10K or more, they come looking really healthy with great clothes and expensive phoned
it has cost alright Bidens border disaster has cost American taxpayers over a trillion dollars so far all added to are national debt which is way over 30 trillion now this country can't pay back and never will we and America is doomed
Related
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
Border Patrol opens gate locked by Texas National Guard to allow illegal immigrants to enter
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
Biden administration offering $10K signing bonus to boost dwindling Border Patrol ranks
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump treated my family like disposable pawns and tore us apart, says daughter of convicted Jan. 6 rioter
Texas cattle ranchers audited by IRS issue dire warning to Americans: 'They want to get you'
Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico
Mexico City residents angered by influx of Americans speaking English, gentrifying area: report
Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents
Why some Haitian boat refugees are allowed into the U.S. and others are sent back
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
Former Texas sheriff says Biden admin 'intentionally' opened border, causing 'destruction and chaos'
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 86