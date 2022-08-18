ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man

LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July. Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests

A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating reported gunshots fired on Saturday night

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that gunshots were fired near College Street on Saturday night. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots just before midnight on August 20. A doorbell camera recorded audio of the shots and caught a van leaving the area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Coroner releases name of victim killed in weekend crash on Augusta Road

The coroner on Monday released the name of the victim killed in a deadly crash over the weekend. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said Nathaniel Matthew Selman, 46, of Piedmont, was killed in a collision Sunday afternoon. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash involving Selman's motorcycle...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing Rutherford Co. teen

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway teenager. Deputies said 16-yera-old Abagail Cantrell was last seen on Sunday at a location on Scherer Drive. Cantrell is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Sunday afternoon. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and Piedmont Golf Course Road at around 3:04 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. Troopers said a car was trying to make a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Suspect at large after robbing woman at knifepoint in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is searching for the man who robbed a woman while holding a knife to her throat early Saturday morning. Officers said the victim was walking near Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue around 1 a.m. when she was robbed. She was not injured, but the suspect got away with cash.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crash truck protecting road crew hit along I-85 on Monday night

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a crash truck was hit by an oncoming car along I-85 south. Troopers said the crash happened near exit 60 at around 8:06 p.m. It was unclear how close road crews were to the crash. However, troopers said no...
SPARTANBURG, SC
my40.tv

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC

