FOX Carolina
Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX Carolina
Group gathers to protest in custody death of Laurens Co. man
LAURENS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones and activists gathered outside the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon to protest the death of Jarvis Evans, an Upstate man who died inside the detention center last July. Evans was booked into the Johnson Detention Center in July 2021...
golaurens.com
Tip to Laurens County Crimestoppers leads to 2 arrests
A man and woman were arrested last month after an anonymous tip came in through Laurens County Crimestoppers. A tipster informed Crimestoppers of two individuals who were in possession of a stolen vehicle. Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the vehicle, confirmed the information given and then arrested and charged the individuals.
Upstate Sheriff's Office looking for public's help in shooting investigation
An Upstate Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help following a weekend shooting. Deputies in Anderson County responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Glendale Road around 3 PM, Sunday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating reported gunshots fired on Saturday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that gunshots were fired near College Street on Saturday night. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots just before midnight on August 20. A doorbell camera recorded audio of the shots and caught a van leaving the area.
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of victim killed in weekend crash on Augusta Road
The coroner on Monday released the name of the victim killed in a deadly crash over the weekend. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jennifer Cason said Nathaniel Matthew Selman, 46, of Piedmont, was killed in a collision Sunday afternoon. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash involving Selman's motorcycle...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing Rutherford Co. teen
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway teenager. Deputies said 16-yera-old Abagail Cantrell was last seen on Sunday at a location on Scherer Drive. Cantrell is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair...
WYFF4.com
Deputies searching for suspects following Cherokee County deadly shooting
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies said they responded to the shooting Sunday at about 4:13 p.m., at the Connecticut Village Apartments, on East Junior High Road. They said when they arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. Deputies said...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Sunday afternoon. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at the intersection of Augusta Road and Piedmont Golf Course Road at around 3:04 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers...
FOX Carolina
1 arrested after fleeing from deputies, crashing in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in custody after they fled from deputies and crashed on Saturday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to an isolated incident on Knight Road just after 2 p.m. They said the suspect fled the scene in...
Two murder suspects in custody, two more at large
Two suspects are in custody and two more are being sought following a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney just after 4PM Sunday.
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the Coroner's Office. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Augusta Road near Piedmont Golf Course Road. Troopers said a car was trying to make a...
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
FOX Carolina
Suspect at large after robbing woman at knifepoint in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is searching for the man who robbed a woman while holding a knife to her throat early Saturday morning. Officers said the victim was walking near Ralph Street and French Broad Avenue around 1 a.m. when she was robbed. She was not injured, but the suspect got away with cash.
FOX Carolina
Crash truck protecting road crew hit along I-85 on Monday night
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a crash truck was hit by an oncoming car along I-85 south. Troopers said the crash happened near exit 60 at around 8:06 p.m. It was unclear how close road crews were to the crash. However, troopers said no...
Suspect crashes vehicle after fleeing from scene in Greenville Co.
A suspect crashed their vehicle after fleeing from a scene in Piedmont.
Crews work to clear future Spartanburg Police Department site
Work is underway at the site of the new Spartanburg Police Department headquarters.
my40.tv
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
Deputies look for missing man in Buncombe Co.
Deputies are looking for a man who was last heard from on August 16 in Buncombe County.
FOX Carolina
Half gallon of milk used as weapon in fight over food expenses, report says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A half-gallon of milk was used as a weapon in a fight over food expenses, according to an incidepnt report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 7:30 a.m., an officer with the Duncan Police Department said he was called to a...
