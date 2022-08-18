ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff

More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
MOUNT VERNON, NY
YourErie

Millcreek Police investigating stolen business signs

Millcreek Township Police are investigating the theft of four signs valued at $1,000 from a business in Millcreek Twp. which occurred on August 16, 2022. According to a release, a white male suspect was observed on camera exiting a gray 4-door crew cab Ford F-150 with a chrome toolbox in the bed and chrome step […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Vehicle restriction posted for Harborcreek bridge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has implemented a vehicle restriction on a heavily traveled bridge in Harborcreek Township. After a routine inspection, one bridge on East Lake Road is now restricted to one truck at a time. The inspection found deterioration to the 50-foot bridge that was built back in 1933. The bridge is […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firearms found after standoff ends with 2 brothers killed

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — State authorities say more than 1,000 firearms and more than 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Ohio property where a weekend standoff ended with law enforcement shooting and killing two brothers.Local authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, fired guns at law enforcement vehicles during the standoff and one of the brothers had threatened to explode a propane tank rather than be captured.The Knox County sheriff's office said the standoff began after a bail bondsman reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday that his vehicle had been shot at multiple times as...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
delawarevalleynews.com

7-Eleven On Street Road Robbed By Male With A Knife: Bensalem

It was at 1:23AM this morning, when the male in the above photo walked into the 7-Eleven store on Street Road, near Brookwood Drive. He pulled a box cutter on the clerk. He was handed a few dollars and scurried out of the store, towards Olga Ave. Police flooded the area with officers but the thief got away.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pennsylvania Man Found Guilty of Felonies in Broome County

A Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania man was found guilty of felony crimes committed earlier this year. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Mason Rounds, Sr., of Hallstead, violated a no contact Order of Protection issued in Dickinson Town Court by calling the protected party from the Susquehanna County Jail in February 2022.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Driver dead after crash on I-94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead after he crashed his car and was run over by several vehicles early Saturday morning in St. Paul.The Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m., the 25-year-old Lakefield man was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt and traveling east on Interstate 94 when he went into the median and hit a guard rail near Highway 280. The man then ran into traffic and hit the side of another car, which knocked him down. He was then hit and run over by several other vehicles.No one else was injured, state patrol says.The man's identity will be released at a later date.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 critically hurt in St. Paul shooting, no arrests

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left a 41-year-old man critically wounded.According to police, at around 9:43 p.m. multiple 911 callers reported a person was shot near Milford and Albemarle streets. When officers arrived, they found the male victim suffering from what looked to be a gunshot wound. Officers treated the victim at the scene until St. Paul Fire Department medics arrived and rushed him to the hospital. He's in critical, but stable, condition. Bullet casings were found at the scene, police said. The investigation is ongoing. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
5 On Your Side

2 Mercy Hospital South employees injured after being assaulted by patient

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Mercy Hospital South workers are recovering after a patient assaulted them earlier this week. The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed it had responded to a call for an assault Sunday. The department said an arrest was eventually made for the assault. Police did not say which assault it had responded to, or if it was both instances.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
erienewsnow.com

State Takes Legal Action Against Raccoon Refuse

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is taking legal action against Raccoon Refuse, trying to force the now-closed business to clean up mountains of trash it left in Crawford County. Last Tuesday, the DEP inspected the Raccoon Refuse transfer station in Spartansburg, finding huge piles of trash, overflowing dumpsters and...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

