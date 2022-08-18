Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Students greeted ahead of first day of school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Applause is not often a sound we’re used to hearing right before classes start. But then again, that means you’ve never been to a first day of school at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. “I’m lining up with a bunch of black...
WSAZ
Body found in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies found the person during a well-being check in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. The cause of death is unknown, but the body...
wvpublic.org
MU Medical School Seeks Actors To Portray Patients
Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine needs paid participants to act like real patients. Patient actors will be paid $15 an hour. They will be coached to accurately portray and consistently recreate the history, emotional and physical findings of an actual patient in a clinical setting. The patient...
WSAZ
Generals prepping for ‘Skins
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Week one of high school football isn’t short on rivalry games and there’s a huge on in Putnam County on Friday night as Winfield hosts Hurricane. The Generals have a new head football coach in Eddie Smolder who played at Marshall and last coached at Ripley. WSAZ Sports stopped by practice on Monday afternoon.
Remains found in South Point, Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County, Ohio, Coroner’s Office has confirmed remains found in a wooded area near South Point, Ohio in July were identified as a missing Kentucky man. The coroner’s office says the remains of Edward Tate, Jr, of Ashland, Kentucky were found Saturday, July 9, 2022, in a wooded area […]
WSAZ
“Be The One” Intinative aims to reduce the opioid overdoses on college campuses
Sponsored - (Charleston, WV)—The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WVDII) and the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network (WVCRN) have partnered with The SAFE Project to provide education to college students, staff, and faculty regarding on how to be a recovery friendly campus. This online training course is offered as part of a joint WVDII and WVCRN initiative called “Be The One” designed to reduce the opioid overdoses on college campuses and encourage recovery-friendly and supportive campus environments.
WOWK
Vaccine clinic Monday for Cabell County students
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will conduct a vaccine clinic for students in Cabell County on Monday. According to Cabell County Schools, the clinic will be open to 7th and 12th-grade students still needing MVC4 and TDAP shots. The clinic will take place at the Cabell-Huntington Health...
WSAZ
Summerfest rocks the South Charleston Indian Mound
South Charleston, WV. (WSAZ) -Summerfest, the Ultimate Eagles tribute. There is a summer music festival in our area that now spans a part of 4 decades. Summerfest 2022 in South Charleston concluded with a 4 day run with a rousing tribute to the renown Eagles pop band. The air was tropical, the food succulent and the music nostalgic. So sit back and enjoy Tony’s narrative of a memorable Saturday night on the Indian Mound.
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Meleah Fisher
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to helping students get back on track, one band director is the first to raise her hand-- even if it’s for a rival school. Meleah Fisher says it’s all about paying kindness forward. Fisher, who is this week’s Hometown Hero,...
WSAZ
Shooting in Charleston under investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m. The...
WSAZ
SNAP benefits approved for flood-damaged eastern Ky. counties
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been approved for 12 flood-affected eastern Kentucky counties, including four in our viewing area. Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Among the approved counties are Floyd, Magoffin, Martin and...
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
WSAZ
Piper’s story | Cabell County’s #1 dog
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A dog rescued from the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal shelter has been given a very special title. Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson presented Piper with the title ‘Cabell County’s #1 dog”. Piper’s health has improved greatly since being adopted by Chrissy McDonald.
WSAZ
Missing child found safe in New Boston
NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Ashland, KY USA
My husband and I had just finished our workout at Planet Fitness and were coming to eat at Bob Evans for lunch. This heart brightened my day because I’ve been struggling a bit with motivation lately. Thank you! The hearts new home is going to be my office. 🥰☺️
WSAZ
Mayor arrested for operating a vehicle impaired
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A public official in charge of leading a community and city was arrested during the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit on Saturday for operating a vehicle under the influence. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after they said Cramblit failed to...
WSAZ
Wanted man lures kids into car; parents voice safety concerns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police are searching for a man accused of luring two children into his car with money and taking off Wednesday. Police describe the SUV as a dark colored Subaru Forester. The rear passenger-side tire is a donut tire. That vehicle was caught on surveillance video...
WSAZ
Former town’s finances under investigation
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Update 8/19/2022. Tape blocks the former town of Henderson’s town hall building one week after the town was dissolved by the Mason County Commission. Investigators with the W.Va. State Auditor’s Office said they conducted a search Friday for possible misconduct by the town’s former...
WSAZ
Man sentenced in Rand murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced to life without mercy Monday morning after a Kanawha County Judge found him guilty of first degree murder earlier this year. Gerard Maxwell was sentenced for his role in the death of Marian Chapman in Rand, West Virginia in 2019. Maxwell was...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
