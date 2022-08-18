The Oklahoma State Bureau of Information (OSBI) is releasing new information on the search for a Louisiana woman who went missing on her way to Colorado. According to the OSBI, 33-year-old Caitlyn Case was last known to be in Bogata, Texas, on August 5th. Authorities found her vehicle South of Fort Towson, Oklahoma in Choctaw County and agents believe someone tried to push it into the Kiamichi River.

