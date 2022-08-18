Read full article on original website
Related
wtaw.com
Filing Ends For Most November City Council And School Board Elections In College Station And Bryan
The filing period ended Monday for all but two Bryan and College Station city council and school board positions for the November 8 general election. Filing for Bryan mayor were Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike Southerland. Filing for Bryan council in single member district one were Paul Torres and...
KWTX
Lott City Council votes to disband police department
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
wtaw.com
College Station ISD Administrators Proposing A Policy Regulating Tracking Devices On Students
At a future meeting, College Station ISD school board members will consider action regarding the use of tracking devices by students. A proposal brought up at at last week’s CSISD board meeting by deputy superintendent Molley Perry would require parents to get permission from campus principals to activate tracking devices.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County
A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com
Rookie College Station Firefighter Performs A Water Rescue Of A Stranded Dog
A rookie College Station firefighter volunteered to rescue a dog who was stranded on the island at the University Park dog park lake. CSFD captain Stuart Marrs said Apollo, a medium sized and friendly pit bull who is afraid of water, accidentally fell into the lake and swam the wrong way to the island.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
kwhi.com
MAJOR TRAFFIC CRASH ON HIGHWAY 6 BETWEEN NAVASOTA AND COLLEGE STATION
Autorities are at the scene of a multi-vehicle traffic crash on Highway Six South in front of Navasota Mirror and Glass. The Navasota Examiner is reporting on their Facebook page that there are major injuries. Law enforcement, EMS, and Fire Department crews are working the scene. A portion of Highway...
KBTX.com
C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
kwhi.com
GIDDINGS ISD RESPONDS TO GUN INCIDENT ON CAMPUS THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees sent out a letter to parents after a student was caught with what turned out to be a BB gun that was brought onto the Giddings Intermediate School campus this (Friday) morning. The letter from Dees, which is also posted on the Giddings ISD Facebook...
Police: Bryan man shoots resident and police, later dies by suicide
Two victims were injured after a suspect, who later died by suicide, shot them early Sunday in Bryan.
kwhi.com
BURTON WOMAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Burton woman was arrested Friday on a Criminal Mischief charge. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40 Officer Morong responded to the 2200 block of South Market Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Nikki Monique Andrade, 29 of Burton, was taken into custody for Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 for damaged she caused to property at the location.
wtaw.com
Domestic Disturbance Led To Gunfire In A West Bryan Neighborhood Which Ended When The Shooter Took His Own Life
Bryan police release more information about gunfire Sunday morning in a west side neighborhood that resulted in minor injuries to two people and the death of the shooter. BPD reports there was a domestic disturbance between a couple who had a child together. A woman and a Bryan police officer...
KBTX.com
Police: Man bites officers during altercation outside of College Station bar
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police arrested Stephen Rowe, 22, Saturday morning after an altercation outside of Goodbull Ice House in the Northgate entertainment district. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX, Rowe was being detained and resisted arrest. Rowe reportedly tried to escape from police custody...
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $351,460
Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Fall 2022 move-in!
wtaw.com
Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions
A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
KBTX.com
Bryan PD: Gunman takes his own life during pursuit after shooting police officer, one other
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the man suspected of shooting two people early Sunday morning, including police officer Sarah Popham, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police pursuit in Central Texas. Curtis Ray McCoy, a 32-year-old Bryan resident, was on Facebook live when he ended his...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
KBTX.com
College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years
COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
wtaw.com
Three Roommates And A Friend Are Arrested By College Station Police On Multiple Drug Charges
College Station police conducting a search of a home on Wednesday led to the arrests of three roommates and a friend on drug charges. Officers found in the home, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine, THC, and marijuana. The arrest report for 23 year old Nickolas Elko stated he sold candy bars containing...
KBTX.com
Police: Woman arrested for DWI after crashing car into gas line, power cable
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested Friday night after crashing a vehicle. Kennedi Butz, 22, struck a gas line, power cable and two trees during the crash. The incident took place in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KBTX,...
Comments / 0