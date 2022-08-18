Part of it is serving as a rather handy parking lot for workers and visitors downtown, but an area near the Paramount Theatre could soon become the city's next high-rise. The Cedar Rapids Gazette says that a lot at 320/330 1st St. SE has been listed by Gibbs Lamb and Drown (GLD) commercial for $2.5 million. At one time, a proposal for the land saw plans for a 28-story high rise that would have been the tallest in the downtown area. The plans for a ground level, full-service Brothers Market grocery store, a 17th-floor restaurant with patio, 100 to 120 condominiums, 21 apartments, office space, about 700 parking spaces, rooftop gardens, electric vehicle charging stations, bike storage, solar panels, and a mini dog park on the upper levels were apparently scrapped when the original developer Jesse Allen couldn't secure the financing.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO