NBC Washington
Iowa Little Leaguer Blames ESPN for Missed Strike Call
Little League umpiring isn’t perfect. However, when a late call in Saturday’s Iowa-Washington game didn’t go his team’s way, one player believed it wasn’t just the umpire pulling the strings. Davenport, Iowa, was up 6-3 and one out away from winning an elimination game against...
kslsports.com
Team Utah Eliminated From Little League World Series Following Loss To Iowa
SALT LAKE CITY – The magical run to Williamsport came to an end for Team Utah at the Little League World Series following their 10-2 loss to Team Iowa on Sunday. The Little League World Series is a double-elimination tournament and Team Utah was not able to pick up a win in either of their two games.
Daily Iowan
Hawkeye fans pay top dollar prices for football resale tickets
Iowa football fans and University of Iowa students are paying steep prices to see the Hawkeyes at home. The Hawkeye football Twitter account announced on Aug. 3 that all seven home games for this upcoming season are sold out on Aug. 3, leaving many fans desperate for an opportunity to see the team play live in Kinnick Stadium this fall.
KCRG.com
Kinnick: The Documentary set to be released this week
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “Knowing his story as well as I do now, I can’t believe nobody has done this before.”. Executive producer Scott Siepker leads the crew behind the 90-minute film Kinnick: The Documentary. Siepker, who is from Mount Carmel, Iowa, located northwest of Des Moines, said this documentary has been in the works for nearly 10 years.
Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
KCRG.com
Growing Cedar Rapids company has ‘to hire’ waitlist
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In most big box retail stores, you see tons of food and items on pallets. Terzo Industries in Cedar Rapids repairs and refurbishes those pallets. In this week’s Working Iowa, we take a closer look at a company that people are clamoring to work for.
Daily Iowan
UI alum opens Iowa City bar with ‘botanical twist’
East of Iowa City’s central downtown shops, a University of Iowa alum is bringing a new kind of bar to the area — one with a botanical twist. The Green House, on 505 E. Washington St., Unit 1842, is set to open Sept. 3 after completing renovations to Van B’s Brew, which closed its doors in November 2020.
Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Iowa man seriously injured in antique tractor accident
LINN COUNTY, Iowa – An eastern Iowa man has been hospitalized after being dragged 40 yards across a field by a tractor. It happened in a field south of Troy Mills Saturday afternoon, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. When emergency crews arrived, they found James Weighton of Central City had been seriously injured. […]
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBUR
Iowa Army Ammunition Plant strike averted
Middletown, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant reached an agreement with union officials over the weekend, avoiding a strike. The Burlington Beacon reports that, seven of the eight unions ratified new 3-year contracts with the plant on Friday, August 19th. All unions had reached an agreement with the plant by Saturday, August 20th.
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
KWQC
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Veterinarian Jermey Joy spent three days examing each rescued Mercer County pet. The dogs received medication, updated vaccines, and scanning microchips. Dr. Jermey Joy said, “We did see a...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of leading police chase through Iowa City, North Liberty, and Cedar Rapids before hitting moving train
A Cedar Rapids man faces charges that he led police on a chase through Iowa City, North Liberty and Cedar Rapids…only ending when he hit a moving train. Iowa City Police say they initially tried to pull over a 1999 Jeep Wrangler that was travelling at 76 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone on Dubuque Street near Kimball Road just after 1:30 Sunday morning. The driver instead sped up, and the pursuit was eventually terminated.
Site Planned for C.R.’s Tallest High-Rise Back on the Market
Part of it is serving as a rather handy parking lot for workers and visitors downtown, but an area near the Paramount Theatre could soon become the city's next high-rise. The Cedar Rapids Gazette says that a lot at 320/330 1st St. SE has been listed by Gibbs Lamb and Drown (GLD) commercial for $2.5 million. At one time, a proposal for the land saw plans for a 28-story high rise that would have been the tallest in the downtown area. The plans for a ground level, full-service Brothers Market grocery store, a 17th-floor restaurant with patio, 100 to 120 condominiums, 21 apartments, office space, about 700 parking spaces, rooftop gardens, electric vehicle charging stations, bike storage, solar panels, and a mini dog park on the upper levels were apparently scrapped when the original developer Jesse Allen couldn't secure the financing.
KCRG.com
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was traveling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids suspect arrested after driving under the influence and fleeing police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday morning at approximately 1:36 am, Iowa City Police observed a white 1999 Jeep Wrangler speeding in the area of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. An officer attempted to pull over the driver, who refused to stop and continued driving. The officer terminated his pursuit and he was re-located by members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.
