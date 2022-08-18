Read full article on original website
Colorado Parks and Wildlife opens hunting contest for beginners, mentors
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened its Take a Friend Hunting contest, which features prizes for several winners. In the contest, experienced hunters are encouraged to take a novice out into the wild and submit a photo and brief story about the experience. Submissions will be judged by their “ability to inspire,” according to a news release from parks and wildlife.
Rain triggering rock, mudslides forces I-70 shutdowns in Colorado as new safety norm
Twice this past week, big orange trucks commandeered Glenwood Canyon in western Colorado during rain, shutting down Interstate 70, one of the West’s key routes, a highway long celebrated as a national engineering wonder. These disruptions resulted from a recent decision by state and federal authorities to extend a...
Colorado teachers earn 36% less than other college-educated workers, the worst gap in the country
Teacher pay has long trailed behind other professions requiring a college degree, and in Colorado that pay gap is widest of any state, according to a report published last week by the Economic Policy Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit think tank that identifies itself as nonpartisan. Colorado teachers earn 35.9%...
