Colorado Parks and Wildlife opens hunting contest for beginners, mentors

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened its Take a Friend Hunting contest, which features prizes for several winners. In the contest, experienced hunters are encouraged to take a novice out into the wild and submit a photo and brief story about the experience. Submissions will be judged by their “ability to inspire,” according to a news release from parks and wildlife.
