Oklahoma doctor raises concerns about life-threatening virus, polio
A life-threatening virus, once thought no longer spreading in the U.S., is back. A person in New York tested positive for polio.
Man Infected With Tick-Bourne Disease, First Local Case In Washington State
The disease was previously reported in dogs.
Biggest sources of immigrants to Montana
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Montana from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Noisy Montana Bugs Mating Call is as Loud as an Airplane
I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
Montana Wildfire update for August 22
The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
Montana code officials move first to view 3D-printed, block walls equally
Montana building code regulators are the first among U.S. state peers to approve 3D-printed concrete or cementitious mortar layers as an equal replacement for concrete masonry units in load-bearing walls. Montana native and Billings general contractor Tim Stark secured a nod to use Apis Cor printing technology for housing developments, confident the equipment and process hold the potential for savings up to 30 percent when measured against the cost of traditionally built concrete block or wood-framed homes.
School districts forced to get creative to combat Montana teacher shortage
It’s a growing crisis: a nationwide teacher shortage, and Montana is not immune. Last week, there were still over 1,000 classroom jobs open across the state. It’s forcing districts to get creative.
Drought monitor shows worsening conditions across portions of western Montana
Western Montana has seen a dry spell of weather over recent weeks. The precipitation deficits are piling up across west-central and southwest Montana, as many areas are 2 to almost 4 1/2 inches below where we should be for this time of the year. Northwest Montana is faring better with precipitation slightly above average through Aug. 22.
Fentanyl use on rise in Montana
Fentanyl addiction can be deadly for the addict and devastating for those who love them. New data shows fentanyl is a top safety threat in Montana, said AG Knudsen. “There’s no question that fentanyl is now the number one public safety threat facing Montana. Mexican drug cartels are pushing it across the border, flooding it into our state at an unprecedented rate – and killing Montana,” Attorney General Knudsen said.
New school bus arms designed to keep Montana kids safer
Montana is now the first state in the country to require that school buses have not only stop signs but stop arms attached.
Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers
(The Center Square) - Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3 percent of jobs opening open last month and 8.14 percent open over the last 12 months. WalletHub...
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He says the...
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
A rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio is raising health alarms
At least 29 people have fallen ill from the E. coli outbreak in Michigan and Ohio, and that number is likely an undercount, the CDC says. The source of the outbreak has not been found yet.
Mysterious E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Ohio, Michigan; CDC investigating
Health officials are working to figure out the source an E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens of people in Ohio and Michigan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday that 29 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157. According to the...
Weasel Fire update: August 21
The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka, not far from the Canadian border.
Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit looking to reinstate passenger train service to Montana
BILLINGS - The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is holding its first Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss restoring transformational rail services across the region. The summit started early Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday to discuss possible efforts to re-establish and expand passenger rail services through the...
How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire
For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
Childcare Services in Montana granted $18 million in funding
In Bozeman, putting your kid in daycare can be more expensive than sending your kid to MSU. Childcare services in Montana are being granted $18 million in funding.
