Montana State

Cat Country 102.9

This Noisy Montana Bugs Mating Call is as Loud as an Airplane

I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire update for August 22

The Weasel fire near Eureka, Montana, is up to 2,000 acres as of Sunday morning and 20% contained. According to Inciweb, the fire is showing moderate low behavior and is expected to be contained by the end of September. The Quartz Fire in Glacier National Park has burned through roughly...
EUREKA, MT
concreteproducts.com

Montana code officials move first to view 3D-printed, block walls equally

Montana building code regulators are the first among U.S. state peers to approve 3D-printed concrete or cementitious mortar layers as an equal replacement for concrete masonry units in load-bearing walls. Montana native and Billings general contractor Tim Stark secured a nod to use Apis Cor printing technology for housing developments, confident the equipment and process hold the potential for savings up to 30 percent when measured against the cost of traditionally built concrete block or wood-framed homes.
NBCMontana

Drought monitor shows worsening conditions across portions of western Montana

Western Montana has seen a dry spell of weather over recent weeks. The precipitation deficits are piling up across west-central and southwest Montana, as many areas are 2 to almost 4 1/2 inches below where we should be for this time of the year. Northwest Montana is faring better with precipitation slightly above average through Aug. 22.
yourbigsky.com

Fentanyl use on rise in Montana

Fentanyl addiction can be deadly for the addict and devastating for those who love them. New data shows fentanyl is a top safety threat in Montana, said AG Knudsen. “There’s no question that fentanyl is now the number one public safety threat facing Montana. Mexican drug cartels are pushing it across the border, flooding it into our state at an unprecedented rate – and killing Montana,” Attorney General Knudsen said.
kiowacountypress.net

Montana among toughest states for employers hiring workers

(The Center Square) - Montana is among the top states where employers are having a tough time hiring workers. Montana is sixth in a ranking by the personal finance website WalletHub with 7.3 percent of jobs opening open last month and 8.14 percent open over the last 12 months. WalletHub...
Fairfield Sun Times

How you can avoid causing Montana’s next big wildfire

For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.
930 AM KMPT

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT

