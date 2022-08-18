Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Drivers indicted for roles in two separate fatal crashes, police say
The drivers in two separate fatal crashes have been indicted by Montgomery County grand juries, Montgomery County police announced Monday. Robert Worrell, 75, of Brookeville was driving a Ford-F250 on Aug. 11, 2020, when he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring. He fled the scene, according to police.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Woman Indicted on Vehicular Manslaughter and Homicide Under The Influence of Alcohol Charges
Per MCPD: 34-year-old Jeniffer Vallecillo of Gaithersburg has been indicted on vehicular manslaughter and homicide while under the influence of alcohol charges, following a fatal two-vehicle collision at Midcounty Hwy and Saybrooke Oaks Blvd. on Monday, November 29, 2021. Vallecillo was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry when her vehicle collided...
Police: Shooter caught on video with gun used to wound victim
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19. Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found […]
Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police
A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
Suspect Identified In Killing Of Young Jewish Father From Baltimore
Police have identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a young Jewish father killed while at work in D.C. earlier this month, authorities say. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast around 3:41 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, amid a string of antisemitic crimes, according to Metropolitan Police.
Deputies Arrest Attempted Second Degree Murder Suspect
Upper Marlboro, MD… The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Nathan Farmer on August 17, 2022, on a warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder obtained by the county police on August 11, 2022. According to the warrant, on July 19, 2022, police responded to the 5400 Block of Silver Hill […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Driver in deadly Montgomery County drag race sentenced to 5 years
Driver in deadly Montgomery County drag race sentenced to 5 years. A Silver Spring man who was found guilty for his part in a deadly drag race has been sentenced to five years in prison. A jury found Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring, guilty last June in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr., of Olney. Suriel was sentenced Friday. [WTOP]
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring. Anderson...
woay.com
One person dead following fatal crash in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, WV (WOAY) – Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday evening on Middleway Pike. A police investigation found the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west, struck a concrete barrier, crossed the center line, and struck a 2021 Coachman Mirada RV head-on that was traveling east.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
NBC Washington
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Murder Suspect At Large After Early Morning Southwest Baltimore Shooting: Police
One is dead following an early morning Baltimore murder, authorities announced. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to the 500 block of Bentalou Street after being advised of a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers identified a man - whose name...
5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash
Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
Suspect Arrested, Charged With Hardware Store Robbery
Montgomery County Police say 41-year-old Terry Claude Tompkins of Temple Hills has been arrested and charged with the July 30 robbery of the Silver Spring Ace Hardware store in Downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 4 p.m. [July 30], 3rd District officers responded to the above location for a shoplifting in...
