bethesdamagazine.com

Drivers indicted for roles in two separate fatal crashes, police say

The drivers in two separate fatal crashes have been indicted by Montgomery County grand juries, Montgomery County police announced Monday. Robert Worrell, 75, of Brookeville was driving a Ford-F250 on Aug. 11, 2020, when he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence of Silver Spring. He fled the scene, according to police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Husband Accused Of Killing Wife During Domestic Dispute In Hyattsville: Police

A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges following the fatal shooting of his wife during an alleged domestic dispute in Hyattsville, authorities announced. Orville-Dean Fairweather has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of his wife, 34-year-old Jolesia Fairweather, in Hyattsville, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Identified In Killing Of Young Jewish Father From Baltimore

Police have identified the suspect wanted for the murder of a young Jewish father killed while at work in D.C. earlier this month, authorities say. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast around 3:41 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10, amid a string of antisemitic crimes, according to Metropolitan Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Driver in deadly Montgomery County drag race sentenced to 5 years

Driver in deadly Montgomery County drag race sentenced to 5 years. A Silver Spring man who was found guilty for his part in a deadly drag race has been sentenced to five years in prison. A jury found Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring, guilty last June in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr., of Olney. Suriel was sentenced Friday. [WTOP]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old female. Adele Anderson was last seen at approximately 11:45 a.m., in the 2700 block of Byron Street in Silver Spring. Anderson...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
woay.com

One person dead following fatal crash in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, WV (WOAY) – Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday evening on Middleway Pike. A police investigation found the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west, struck a concrete barrier, crossed the center line, and struck a 2021 Coachman Mirada RV head-on that was traveling east.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Twinbrook Metro station in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to the Twinbrook Metro station on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at 3:00 PM Saturday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

5 hurt in Montgomery County mutli-vehicle crash

Five people were sent to the hospital after a mutli-vehicle crash in East Silver Spring early Monday. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard near Glenville Road, in the area of Piney Branch Road. In a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

Suspect Arrested, Charged With Hardware Store Robbery

Montgomery County Police say 41-year-old Terry Claude Tompkins of Temple Hills has been arrested and charged with the July 30 robbery of the Silver Spring Ace Hardware store in Downtown Silver Spring. “At approximately 4 p.m. [July 30], 3rd District officers responded to the above location for a shoplifting in...

