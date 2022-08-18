Read full article on original website
Tony Juan
4d ago
Joe Biden administration sent over 100 million this year to help American cities where is the money at going from HUD to build Mass housing like 50 to 100,000 houses needed in this city low income tell the mirror stop the b******* what he's doing because he still taking all the money what's 20 units going to do with a city that needs a hundred thousand houses immediately they need 100,000 housing units immediately build up from the ground up new ones you have the land here city council do something
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
deadlinedetroit.com
Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?
The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advances the agendas of nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Standoff with barricaded gunman ends on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A long standoff with a barricaded gunman came to an end Monday afternoon on Detroit’s west side, police said. The situation unfolded before noon Monday (Aug. 22) in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, according to authorities. The home is just west of Evergreen Road, between Tireman Avenue and Joy Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
9 best places to take a hike in Metro Detroit
Whether you are looking for a short trail or a long treacherous hike, here are some of the places to go hiking in Metro Detroit. Paint Creek Trail in northern Oakland County runs nearly nine miles. It was the state’s first non-motorized rail-to-trail. It runs from Rochester to Lake Orion, and there are a variety of places to park to access the trail. It is a great place to hike and or get a run in.
capemayvibe.com
A Community Movement: Detroit's Joe Louis Greenway
ICYMI: Our recently released Green Issue of #RailsToTrails magazine explored Detroit’s Joe Louis Greenway, a developing 27.5-mile trail that’s creating more opportunities to walk, ride, roll and experience the outdoors + helping to better connect the greater Detroit area. Learn more about this transformative trail project in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Companies team up to add EV charging stations in Metro Detroit
NEW CENTER, Mich. – Auto-makers have made it clear that electric vehicles are the future. For that to happen, you need places to charge them, and that’s what Kroger, DTE, and a company called Volta Charging are trying to do as they’re looking to bring charging stations to places that don’t have many.
chevydetroit.com
Yes – you can camp within Detroit city limits. Here’s how…
Hidden on the west side of Detroit is Rouge Park, the only place for camping within city limits. The park itself sprawls 1,184 acres, filled with lots of nature and forest to explore. Nestled in the central area of the park is a 17-acre camping section called Scouts Hollow. Operated in partnership with Detroit Outdoors and the local Sierra Club chapter, it primarily serves youth organizations from the city and surrounding area…
Residents Urged To Stay Indoors As Detroit Police Respond To Barricaded Gunman
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are currently on the scene of a barricaded gunman and they’re asking residents in the area to stay indoors as a result. The situation is unfolding at a home in the 8200 block of Pierson Road on the city’s west side. Not many details are known about what prompted the standoff and it’s unclear if any injuries have been sustained. CBS Detroit is continuing to follow this story and will provide updates as new details are learned. 🚨ALERT: @DPD6Pct officers are on the 8200 block of Pierson working a barricaded situation. We are asking residents in the area to please stay indoors. We will provide updates on this page. Thank you, #OneDetroit. pic.twitter.com/3UOurnOgTH — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) August 22, 2022 © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit firefighters ride motorcycles to cope with PTSD in 'Florian's Knights' film
From tragedy to brotherhood, this raw and comprehensive project shows the often harsh realities of working as a big city firefighter. Vancouver-based filmmaker Panayioti Yannitsos created "Florian's Knights," a documentary that showcases firefighters in Vancouver, Toronto, New York and Detroit who use riding motorcycles to cope with the PTSD of their often mentally taxing career.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report of kidnapping sparks bizarre chase on Detroit’s west side
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – In the 6 p.m. broadcast, Local 4 told you about a bizarre police chase, and on Monday night, we have the video to prove it. After leading Southfield police on a chase, a man and woman were found hiding in garbage cans. The chase ended against...
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Bank Robber Caught Hiding in Port-a-John Pleads Guilty
Charles Woolery may be better known for where he was caught hiding rather than what he did. The 52-year-old Inkster man robbed the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank at 14615 Ford Road on the afternoon of March 2, then got caught hiding in a Port-a-John. He pleaded guilty Monday. Authorities charged...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves caught in the act; 33 stolen parts found, Dearborn police say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A pair of serial Metro Detroit airbag thieves were caught in the act at a Dearborn hotel, and officials said they recovered 33 stolen airbags/steering wheels. Dearborn police said they recently began investigating a rise in airbag thefts across Metro Detroit. General Motors vehicles have been...
WILX-TV
Michigan clothing nonprofit to expand with federal funding
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan-based nonprofit is going to expand using federal funding, with 74 new jobs anticipated for the state as a result. The National Garment Nonprofit Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC) is a nonprofit institute for the sewn trades that was developed to change the way the industry operated. Company representatives said they’re making the US competitive garment makers in the global market.
Metro Detroit ratepayers sound off on proposed DTE rate hike
A passionate and long public hearing went nearly three hours in downtown Detroit Monday night discussing a proposed rate hike from DTE Energy.
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
3 in custody after police chase ends with crash on Detroit’s west side
A police chase that began in Southfield and ended with a crash in Detroit led to the arrest of three people. Police were called to a gas station on 8 Mile Road in Southfield after receiving calls that two men were trying to force a woman into a car.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
Opinion: I'm a teenager in Detroit. My street needs more lights.
Editor's Note: In the last decade, the City of Detroit replaced its antiquated, broken streetlight system with new LED lights. The project reduced the number of streetlights from around 88,000, many of which were nonfunctional, to roughly 65,000. The city acknowledged that the reduced number of lights meant some streets would be darker.
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for men accused of stealing wallet from man after cutting his grass
DETROIT – Police are looking for two suspects that are known in the Ford Road and Southfield Freeway neighborhood. According to officials, the two suspects agreed to cut a lawn on Artesian Street on August 13 at 3:30 p.m. After the job was done, they overpowered the resident and stole his wallet.
