(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are currently on the scene of a barricaded gunman and they’re asking residents in the area to stay indoors as a result. The situation is unfolding at a home in the 8200 block of Pierson Road on the city’s west side. Not many details are known about what prompted the standoff and it’s unclear if any injuries have been sustained. CBS Detroit is continuing to follow this story and will provide updates as new details are learned. 🚨ALERT: @DPD6Pct officers are on the 8200 block of Pierson working a barricaded situation. We are asking residents in the area to please stay indoors. We will provide updates on this page. Thank you, #OneDetroit. pic.twitter.com/3UOurnOgTH — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) August 22, 2022 © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO