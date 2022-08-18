ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey’s Laird still distilling the same hard liquor founding fathers drank

New Jersey can boast of having the very first spirit and hard liquor produced in America. William Laird a Scottish immigrant settled in Colts Neck in Monmouth County in 1698 surrounded by a large number of apple orchards. Laird was a distiller back in Scotland where he produced applejack from the plentiful apples that the surrounding orchards produced. While his original intent was for personal consumption and to share with his neighbors he ramped up his production since Colts Neck was a stage coach stopping place.
themontclairgirl.com

Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey Pooches want it, and they want it now

New Jersey ranks high in making sure little Fluffy gets the spoiled attention that they deserve. Dogs here in New Jersey get the V.I.P. treatment, in this case VERY IMPORTANT pooch treatment. From painting nails, to expensive outfits and even doggy perfume, dogs in New Jersey are getting the royal treatment, they’re spoiled rotten.
PETS
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey

- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. kayakers appear to have smashed a world record

While it’s not yet official, it sure looks like New Jersey smashed a world record Saturday, and with plenty of room to spare. More than 1,200 kayaks and a much smaller number of canoes were paddled along the Toms River in Pine Beach for more than a mile starting at 8 a.m. as part of Paddle for the Bay, organizer Sandy Rinderer said.
PINE BEACH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ students may have to learn how to stop deadly blood loss

High schools in New Jersey could soon be required to teach students how to keep someone from bleeding out right next to them. Legislation introduced on Aug. 8 by Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, would mandate that districts provide instruction on "bleed control" as part of their health and physical education curriculum.
EDUCATION
92.7 WOBM

Here’s Where To Get The BEST, Tastiest Tacos in New Jersey

One of the essential major food groups, if you ask me - when they're done the right way!. We're not talkin' ground beef, shredded cheese and taco sauce from the grocery store. We're talking tender, juicy, marinated chicken, carne asada, birria, fish, and chorizo... in-house made flour and corn tortillas, accompanied with fresh spices and vegetables bursting with flavor! Real. Authentic. Tacos!
RESTAURANTS
