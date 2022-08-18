ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

WDTN

Columbus teachers picket as school board meets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hours after voting to go on strike, Columbus teachers assembled picket lines outside school buildings Monday with no new negotiations scheduled. With students, parents, and teachers in limbo, spokespersons for the 4,500-member teachers union and the school board for Ohio’s largest public school district spoke at separate news conferences Monday. Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

“Driven By Hope” Car Show is Cruising into Miami Valley

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching. Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

CareFlight responds to I-75 NB crash

The one-vehicle crash was reported at 7:44 p.m on I-75 northbound. The left lane is now open after being closed due to the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Clearcreek Twp. officer out of surgery, wife gives update

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The officer who was shot in an incident in Clearcreek Township is out of surgery, according to his wife. Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head in the line of duty on July 14, police reported. Ney was in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital following the incident and was later released.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Strong storms damage parts of Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Communities are cleaning up while the National Weather Service surveyed the damage after powerful storms swept through the Miami Valley Sunday. The National Weather Service concluded that the damage was not the result of a tornado. A little before 6 p.m. on Sunday, a tornado...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
