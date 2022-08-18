Read full article on original website
The Foodbank to hold distribution at Welcome Stadium
In addition to food distribution, optional free healthcare screenings and other services will be available at a Premier Health mobile clinic.
Columbus teachers picket as school board meets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hours after voting to go on strike, Columbus teachers assembled picket lines outside school buildings Monday with no new negotiations scheduled. With students, parents, and teachers in limbo, spokespersons for the 4,500-member teachers union and the school board for Ohio’s largest public school district spoke at separate news conferences Monday. Columbus […]
Humane Society of Greater Dayton offers Clear the Shelter specials
One couple who adopted a dog from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton says there was no doubt that “Jeffrey" was the missing piece of their family.
WDTN
“Driven By Hope” Car Show is Cruising into Miami Valley
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Start your engines! The “Driven By Hope” Countryside Cruise and Car Show is quickly approaching. Hosted by Jeff Schmitt Auto Group at its Chevrolet of Beavercreek location, the event is welcome to all makes and models, and even for those without fancy cars! Jay Schmitt and Michael DiGiorgio join us in the studio to share the details on this Car Show for a Cause.
PHOTOS: Severe weather hits the Miami Valley
Tornado warnings were issued in Kettering, Beavercreek and Riverside and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued in northern parts of Warren County.
How to sign up for the Ohio Liquor summer bottle lottery
It's not always easy to find certain liquors in Ohio.
RTA extending free weekend rides until 2023
The free rides apply to both fixed-route and paratransit services every Saturday and Sunday. There are also extended weekend hours of most routes running from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Decaying body found in East Dayton ID’d
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called police on Thursday night saying that a man she knew had been missing since July 14 and she went to his old address to check it out. She told police that she smelled what she believed to be a decaying body.
CareFlight responds to I-75 NB crash
The one-vehicle crash was reported at 7:44 p.m on I-75 northbound. The left lane is now open after being closed due to the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WDTN
Clearcreek Twp. officer out of surgery, wife gives update
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The officer who was shot in an incident in Clearcreek Township is out of surgery, according to his wife. Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head in the line of duty on July 14, police reported. Ney was in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital following the incident and was later released.
Lanes cleared on I-75 NB after crash
According to ODOT, the left two lanes are blocked between SR-48/Main Street to SR-4/Keowee Street due to a crash on Monday morning.
WDTN
Strong storms damage parts of Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Communities are cleaning up while the National Weather Service surveyed the damage after powerful storms swept through the Miami Valley Sunday. The National Weather Service concluded that the damage was not the result of a tornado. A little before 6 p.m. on Sunday, a tornado...
Dayton man indicted for murder of 65‐year‐old woman
Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, of Dayton, has been indicted for the murder of Glenda Annett Pope inside her Wentworth Avenue apartment on August 12.
Operation Football Big Play of the Night: Xenia’s Treishaun Sanders big run
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Congratulations to Xenia Buccaneers’ Senior Tresihaun Sanders on winning Operation Football’s Big Play of the Night. The Xenia senior broke free for an 84 yards, bringing the Buccaneers to a 7-0 lead. Xenia won big on the road with a final score of 40-3.
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
Police warn of Deerfield Township vehicle thefts
The incidents occurred in the area of Snider Road and Fields-Ertel Road in Deerfield Township, according to a release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
Trooper struck by car in Beavercreek Twp., taken to hospital
While Trooper Dunlap was assisting with traffic control, a Ford Explorer traveling northbound struck him.
No foul play suspected in fiery Miamisburg crash, police say
Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene of a crash on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a single car fully engulfed in flames.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-75 SB, 3 injured
According to West Carrollton police, a two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 southbound near exit 47.
