Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program
Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
New York State Updates School Guidance for COVID-19
ALBANY, NY (WENY) -- Kids in New York state will head back to school in just a few short weeks, and the state is changing how it handles COVID-19 in schools. At a public health briefing on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced students will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case, or be required to "test to stay" in school if exposed.
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
What Are The Covid Restrictions At The 2022 New York State Fair?
What are some, if any, COVID restrictions at the 2022 Great New York State Fair?. In the 2022 Rules of Conduct for the Great New York State Fair, there are no COVID restrictions in place. This is a change from last years fair, or no fair at all in 2020.
Homeless grade-schoolers in New York State will get $7 million in new supports
WXXI – Homeless students in grade schools across New York state may see extra support over the next few years. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced on Wednesday that 27 school districts have been awarded about $7 million dollars in federal grants to help students without permanent homes. Rosa...
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022, there...
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto
Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
These 5 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York
The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record inflation have done damage to the pocketbook of many New Yorkers. In fact, while unemployment levels are reported to be at record lows, the labor force participation rate is also quite a bit lower than average. These plus other factors...
N.Y. has new property tax relief. What about N.J.?
Q. New York has new protections to help seniors. Why doesn’t New Jersey follow in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s footsteps?. A. As you noted, each state has its own programs to help different groups of residents, including seniors. New Jersey has some, too. Our state has had the Homestead...
Upstate New York Poison Center getting more calls about kids consuming marijuana edibles
WRVO – The number of young children getting into marijuana edibles is on the rise in upstate New York, and experts are warning families to keep a lid on any gummies, cookies, or other cannabis-containing food products. In 2019, the Upstate New York Poison Center got 10 calls about...
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
NFIB Recognizes Borrello and Goodell for Small Business Voting Record
Chautauqua County's two representatives in the New York State Legislature are being recognized for their pro-business voting record during the 2021-2022 legislative session. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a leading small business advocacy group, recently released its voting record based on eight key votes on small business matters. The NFIB says 13 members of the Senate, including Sunset Bay Republican George Borrello; and 20 members of the Assembly, including Jamestown-area Republican Andrew Goodell, voted with the "pro-small business position" 100% of the time. However, NFIB's Ashley Ranslow says a majority of the legislature's 213 lawmakers "opposed the small business position at least half of the time as small businesses continue to face unprecedented challenges and economic uncertainty."
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
When are the special days and free admission days at the 2022 New York State Fair?
Every weekday features some kind type of special day -- some with free admission. Seniors 65 and older get in free every day. So do kids 12 and under. The fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24: Governor’s Day. Traditionally, the governor attends the fair...
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
