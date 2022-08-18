ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 2

Related
stonybrook.edu

Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program

Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
EDUCATION
NewsChannel 36

New York State Updates School Guidance for COVID-19

ALBANY, NY (WENY) -- Kids in New York state will head back to school in just a few short weeks, and the state is changing how it handles COVID-19 in schools. At a public health briefing on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced students will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case, or be required to "test to stay" in school if exposed.
MENTAL HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?

There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#New Yorkers
manhattantimesnews.com

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August $234 millones de dólares adicionales en prestaciones de SNAP para agosto

Additional $234 million in SNAP benefits for August. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, totaling roughly $234 million for New York State. As announced by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores

New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
RETAIL
chautauquatoday.com

NFIB Recognizes Borrello and Goodell for Small Business Voting Record

Chautauqua County's two representatives in the New York State Legislature are being recognized for their pro-business voting record during the 2021-2022 legislative session. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), a leading small business advocacy group, recently released its voting record based on eight key votes on small business matters. The NFIB says 13 members of the Senate, including Sunset Bay Republican George Borrello; and 20 members of the Assembly, including Jamestown-area Republican Andrew Goodell, voted with the "pro-small business position" 100% of the time. However, NFIB's Ashley Ranslow says a majority of the legislature's 213 lawmakers "opposed the small business position at least half of the time as small businesses continue to face unprecedented challenges and economic uncertainty."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
chronicle-express.com

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
AGRICULTURE
96.1 The Breeze

Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State

Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy