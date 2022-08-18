Read full article on original website
lakecountybloom.com
Blue Zones Project Lake County Office Grand Opening
The community event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, games, and prizes. Blue Zones Project® Lake County invites the community to celebrate the Grand Opening of their office on Second Street in Kelseyville, located behind maker. on August 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The event will feature a tour of...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County co-founder of Flourish has a passion for helping the underserved tune up their finances
An app with a Wheel of Fortune component may be fun, but it serves a higher purpose, and that’s teaching underserved communities about money management, according to its creators. Pedro Moura and Jessica Eting are the co-founders of Flourish, maker of a proprietary platform licensed to banks, which in...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley trendsetter winemaker takes on Signorello Estate rebuild after fire
Signorello Estate became an icon of the deadly destructive power of California’s wildfires in recent years. But the winemaker behind its rebirth wants it to become an icon for the wine business’ preparation for fire, drought and climate change. Priyanka Dhar French herself is a trendsetter: a young...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County designer makes freeing kids’ fashion of stereotypes her business
In a world fraught with labels, misnomers and divisions, gender-free fashion means more than a catchy line to Elizabeth Brunner. It’s a clothing line — one the Glen Ellen designer started in November 2020. It is called StereoType, a children’s brand that was inspired by lessons learned in her own household.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Stories of innovation: Napa Valley winery fire rebuild, Santa Rosa climbing wall owner, Petaluma money-wise app builder
Find out how these North Bay professionals push boundaries and follow their vision. This is part of an ongoing series on local innovators. Napa Valley trendsetter winemaker takes on Signorello rebuild. Born and raised in Mumbai, Priyanka Dhar French didn’t grow up around wine. But her passion for science blossomed...
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Owner of Santa Rosa’s Vertex Climbing Center sees ‘problems’ as drivers of success
Before Vertex Climbing Center owner Gorden Cooley started solving “problems” known in rock climbing lingo as solutions to meet a goal, he overcame a big personal one as a kid. While growing up in the Sonoma County city of Rohnert Park, Gorden Cooley, 37, was overweight and bullied.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County designer challenges stereotypes in fashion
Healdsburg designer Andrew Akufo joins StereoType fellow creator Elizabeth Brunner in working to reshape the fashion world. Akufo, who’s Black, has also developed a clothing line he hopes is absent of preconceived notions and stereotypes. The 33-year-old designer and chief operating officer of Gapelii said that when he launched...
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
horseandrider.com
Third WNV Case Reported in California
On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
Find the Apple to Your Pie at These Bay Area U-Pick Orchards
EARTHseed Farm (formerly Gabriel Farm) If eating organic is important to your family, head to EARTHseed Farm located in Sebastopol, a town practically synonymous with the fruit. In addition to picking your own apples, you can schedule a tour of the certified organic orchard. Varieties include McIntosh, Gravenstein, Gala, Braeburn, Gilbert Golden Delicious, Fuji and Rome. A $25 entrance fee covers your Saturday U-pick time slot, which can be booked on a week-by-week basis starting the Tuesday before. The Bay Area farm has a store with juice, jams and pears for sale as well.
tncontentexchange.com
Napa Farmers Market: Cooking simply with the best of summer
If you have been waiting for the height of farmers' market season, and of agriculture’s bounty, it is here. The farmers’ tables are crowded and so are the aisles. This is a glorious time of year, food-wise. In the midst of it all, life gets quite busy with...
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood
EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
20 Of The Most Unique Buildings In And Around San Francisco
Take a drive around the Bay Area and you’ll surely pass by some breathtaking buildings, whether they’re mainstays of the San Francisco skyline or hidden gems that you can’t quite find your way back to. We’ve rounded up some of the most iconic and interesting buildings in San Francisco and beyond, including both well-known skyscrapers and discreet homes that are off the beaten path. Read on to discover our incomplete list of iconic buildings in the Bay, and be sure to scroll to the bottom for a map to help point you in the right direction. This 40-story, 400-foot tower in the Transbay neighborhood has a striking fluidity to its surface due to a repeating spiral pattern on its entire façade. Either this is Inception, or you’re looking at the MIRA tower. Architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang Architects designed MIRA in 2014, and construction was completed in 2020. The modular design repeats every 11 floors, and aerospace engineering techniques were used to construct the smooth, flowing design, according to Architectural Digest.
Executive chef steps down from Bay Area Michelin-starred restaurant
One of the Bay Area’s most acclaimed restaurants is losing its executive chef, worrying residents who cherish the multi-Michelin-starred fine dining experience.
Air quality advisory issued as smoke from Six Rivers Fire spreads to Bay Area
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Tuesday in response to wildfire smoke being caused by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire.
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
offmetro.com
7 Most Scenic Drives in San Francisco
San Francisco natives are fortunate enough to experience incredible weather all year round, but that doesn’t always mean we take advantage of it when it arrives. If you’ve got some time to spare, go hop in your car and check out some hidden gems on these seven scenic routes.
Battle brewing between Native Hawaiians, Bay Area developer over $200 million luxury condos
"We're just trying to fight for our kids' futures."
