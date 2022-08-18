Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Traffic lights at busy Las Vegas intersection aren’t working, causing safety concerns
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Traffic lights located above stop signs were installed by the City of Las Vegas at the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Shaumber, but two of them have stopped working and some residents are worried. “People run the stop signs out here all the time,” said...
Henderson fire crews conduct 40-foot rope trail rescue
The Henderson Fire Department conducted a 40-foot rescue effort along a local trail.
KTNV
Traffic alert: Expect delays on I-15 southbound after crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic headed southbound on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas was backed up on Monday morning due to a crash. Traffic cameras in the area of I-15 and Sahara Avenue showed slow-moving traffic on three lanes of the interstate. According to dispatch logs, the crash was...
Tornado touches down near Mesquite
A line of severe weather rolled through northeast Clark County Sunday afternoon, producing an extremely rare weather event in the region – tornadoes. The last time there was a tornado warning in Clark County was back in 2007.
8newsnow.com
Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The long-running saga of The Mystery Bridge in the far northwest valley
LAS VEGAS ( KTNV ) – A follow up to a Driving You Crazy email chain that started during the pandemic when I was broadcasting in my living room from the BowTieNate home studio:. [FROM DECEMBER 2020]. “A mystery bridge at the 95 and Grand Teton. We got an...
8newsnow.com
Skye Canyon residents see rise in package thefts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in Skye Canyon are experiencing higher amounts of package theft as their community continues to grow. David Eckerson has been a Skye Canyon resident for more than two years and said more and more people in the area are having packages stolen. “There’s been occasions...
Threat of storms still around for Monday
LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Sunny & hazy skies with plenty of monsoon humidity left in our air this Monday. While the valley will be hot and heavy with high humidity today, there will remain a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in our local mountains to start the week. Highs will stay above normal for a […]
963kklz.com
You Might Be Very Surprised At Who Uses The Most Water in Southern Nevada
WATER! It’s top of mind for Nevadans, and has been all over national news. Our supply is shrinking, and more cutbacks have been put in place. But who uses the most water in southern Nevada?. The most recent data collected from 2021, which changed from 2020 – a pandemic...
8newsnow.com
First tornado warning issued for Clark County since 2007
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued several warnings, one of which caught everyone by surprise, a tornado warning issued in northeast Clark County near Mesquite. Two tornadoes were spotted outside Las Vegas. One was spotted near Mesquite and the other was seen between Mesquite and...
Person falls from scooter, struck and killed by car, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of a person who fell from an electric scooter and then was struck by car late Saturday night in the southwest valley. The crash happened at 11:47 p.m. on South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release from the Las Vegas […]
Randy's Donuts announces 3 of 7 planned locations in Las Vegas valley
Three new Randy's Donuts locations are expected to open soon in the Las Vegas valley. Hundreds of people lined up for donuts at the first location that opened last week.
As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities
Out of the lake’s six boat ramp areas, the National Park Service closed all but Hemenway Harbor this past May because of low water levels, forcing tourists renting jet skis and boats to spend significantly more time on the boat ramps than actually on the water. The post As Lake Mead water levels drop, so do boating opportunities appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
8newsnow.com
Wettest recorded day in Las Vegas was 65 years ago
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Today, Aug. 21, marks the 65-year anniversary of the wettest calendar day on record, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. In a tweet from the organization, it was revealed that on Aug. 21 in 1957, 2.58 inches of rain was officially recorded at the airport, making it the wettest calendar day on record.
Mission Hills community pushes back on proposed road to Nevada State College
If you build it, they will protest. A group of homeowners in a Henderson neighborhood are pushing back against a proposed road being built in the area.
pvtimes.com
Vegas man arrested in Pahrump for murder
A Las Vegas man is facing murder following his arrest in Pahrump on Friday Aug. 19. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, who was believed to be at a residence on White Street in Pahrump.
Enormous ‘City’ sculpture opening Sept. 2 in remote Nevada desert
Limited visits to the enormous sculpture known as "City" will be available by reservation starting on Sept. 2.
L.A. Weekly
Emanuel Alonso-Manuel Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
James Frasco Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Arville Street. The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. along West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. According to reports, Alonso-Manuel was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was fatally struck by a white Ford F-350. The driver, James Frasco, fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
