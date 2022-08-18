Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Man Finds Neighbor’s Dogs After A Devastating Fire Then Realizes What They’re Protecting
Boise resident Louis Armstrong recently made a trip to Kamiah, Idaho to check on his family’s property after wildfire swept through the area. The fire has destroyed 42 homes and destroyed roughly 300 acres. Fortunately, Armstrong’s home had been spared from the flames but the property and forest surrounding...
Our landlord sent an electrician to our house but we were horrified when we discovered the real reason for his visit
TENANTS at a shared house said they were shocked to find out the real reason their landlord sent out an electrician to the property. All eight renters at the Brisbane home in Australia said the sneaky move had left them feeling like they were in an episode of Big Brother.
Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features
A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Baby Girl Is The 'Only One In The World' Born With Rare Genetic Mutation
A baby girl born in Las Vegas was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation with no treatment or cure. Josette Gentile told KVVU that her daughter Isla is the only person in the world known to have a specific mutation to her FDXR gene. "One of her genes has two...
Couple Catches Some Kind Of Weird Donkey-Toothed Fish On Vacation In Mexico
It’s no secret that there are some weird lookin’, and even terrifying creatures that live at the depths of the ocean. Seriously, when you’re fishing out there, you never know what in the world might be on the end of that line. Just like this ugly thing,...
Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?
A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
Family from Mexico on vacation in California involved in a crash that killed 4, injured 6
A family visiting from Mexico was involved in a head-on collision on a California highway that left four people dead and six others injured, police said. Two vehicles, which appeared to be a large SUV and a mid-sized sedan, crashed on Highway 12 in Rio Vista shortly after 8 p.m., Solano County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Rex Hawkins told NBC News.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
Dozens of sharks lurk yards from coastline weeks after swimmer was ‘spat out’ by predator
DOZENS of sharks have been spotted lurking off the California coastline – weeks after a swimmer was savaged by a great white. Scores of leopard sharks were detected near the seaside resort of La Jolla, San Diego County earlier this week. Dramatic footage shows the animals surfacing the ocean...
My little boy went to a pool party – two weeks later he was fighting for his life
A MUM was watching her son fight for his life two weeks after he was bitten by a bug at a pool party. Jamie Simoson knew something was up with her three-year-old son, Johnny, who was “not acting himself”. His nursery had called to say he didn’t want...
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying
At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
