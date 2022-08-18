Read full article on original website
Parson announces special session for tax cut talks
Missouri lawmakers will return to the state Capitol in two weeks to cut the state's income tax and reauthorize tax credits for farmers.
Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged...
Illinois senator visits Cahokia Heights to assess flood damage
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois visited the community in Cahokia Heights, Illinois to examine the damages caused by flooding.
Gov. Mike Parson wants to lower Missourians’ income tax
Governor Mike Parson plans a news conference Monday, August 22.
St. Louis County special election today fills Boyd’s seat
Major developments in the federal bribery charges against three former St. Louis City aldermen.
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which could result in a two year prison term.
Illinois man goes missing in Forest Park last week
ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field. Carlberg was wearing the same outfit as the photos in this article. Police said...
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”. A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted...
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
Fuel up for the O’Fallon Missouri Latin Festival
ST. LOUIS – You can fuel up for the O’Fallon Missouri Latin Festival with help from Tacos La Jefa. We learn the rich history of the birria taco in the FOX 2 Kitchen.
7,000 construction workers wanted for Intel chip plants
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
School supply giveaway in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – The back-to-school drives are in full swing right now across the metro area. One was held Sunday in north county. It was by the group Dem Jeep Girlz Car Club. They gave out everything kids might need from pens and pencils to book bags to start the school year.
Back to school: Educators not immune to first-day jitters
Those back-to-school jitters are a very real thing for students, teachers, and one principal in particular.
New school year begins for St. Charles County Schools
School is back in session for thousands of kids in St. Charles.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in second and third place claimed the girl was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of...
MoDOT reveals new plan to fix congestion on I-64 and I-70 interchange
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) reveals its design to reduce congestion and accidents at Interstate 64 and 70 in St. Charles County.
Jefferson County man killed in boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks
A man from Byrnes Mill in Jefferson County was killed Saturday after being thrown from a boat in a drunk driving accident on the Lake of the Ozarks.
Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family in Georgia
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday.
Man charged in murder of Cahokia Heights woman
An East St. Louis man is in custody for the April murder of a Cahokia Heights woman.
