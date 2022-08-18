ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

FOX2Now

Lawsuit filed to knock recreational pot off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group on Monday announced support for a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri’s November ballot. Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney filed the lawsuit Friday with support from the national anti-drug group Protect Our Kids. The suit alleged...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee

A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which could result in a two year prison term.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois man goes missing in Forest Park last week

ST. LOUIS – An Illinois man went missing while visiting Forest Park over one week ago. Police said 28-year-old Joseph Carlberg was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Central Field. Carlberg was wearing the same outfit as the photos in this article. Police said...
FOREST PARK, IL
FOX 2

Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

7,000 construction workers wanted for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
COLUMBUS, OH
