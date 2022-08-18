Read full article on original website
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Top enlisted Marine gets an official home at historic DC barracks
MARINE BARRACKS, Washington ― In mid-1979, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps John R. Massaro had an assignment. His boss, then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Barrow, had tasked his senior enlisted officer with delivering recommendations before the senior enlisted Marine’s fast-approaching retirement. The now 92-year-old, 8th...
Largest annual Guard exercise adds big air power at US northern border
Over the past two weeks more than 7,400 troops ran through the National Guard’s largest and longest bi-annual home defense military exercise. Soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines combined ground and airpower to beat back a simulated peer threat on the nation’s northern border, specifically northern Michigan. The exercise...
Air Force may temporarily allow beards, in the name of research
Many airmen’s dearest wish may soon come true if the Air Force greenlights a pilot program allowing some men to grow beards. The idea would let participating airmen sport well-kept beards no longer than one-quarter inch, Military.com first reported Monday. That matches the length allowed for people who are medically or religiously exempt from the requirement to be clean-shaven.
Victor-model Black Hawk completes operational test after delay
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army’s Victor-model Black Hawk utility helicopter has completed an initial operational test and evaluation, paving the way for the service to make a full-rate production decision for the upgraded aircraft, according to an Aug. 22 Army statement. The program converts Lima-model aircraft from analog...
Navy offers E-8, E-9 advancements for sailors who fill at-sea billets
The Navy is offering senior enlisted sailors promotions to E-8 and E-9 as part of a new pilot program if they agree to fill specific at-sea leadership billets. The pilot program, dubbed Senior Enlisted Advance to Position, is the most recent initiative from the service to fill sea billets. Sailors in the pilot program will be assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group based out of Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington; the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia; and the aircraft carrier George Washington homeported at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.
Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help — again
The Pentagon on Monday once again denied a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in dealing with thousands of migrants being bused to the city from Texas and Arizona. According to a copy of a letter to the city reviewed by The Associated Press, the Defense...
US Army astronaut looks ahead to space launch with Russian cosmonauts
Tensions between the United States and Russia are high. But next month, one NASA astronaut will rise above them — literally. Army Lt. Col. Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut, is set to fly to the International Space Station with two Russian cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sept. 21.
BAE Systems wins US Army deal for Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has selected BAE Systems to produce its new Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle, picking the contractor over an Oshkosh Defense-ST Engineering team. The service awarded BAE’s U.S. unit and its Swedish business a $278 million contract that includes production units, spare parts and contractor logistics support, according to an Aug. 22 company statement.
