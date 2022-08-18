Here’s an early holiday gift for you: A beloved Austin tradition is returning to its normal pre-pandemic format. The nonprofit Trail of Lights Foundation says this year’s Austin Trail of Lights will once again be a walk-through event rather than a drive-through event. In 2020 and 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trail of Lights let visitors drive along the trail but not walk along it.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO