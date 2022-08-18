Read full article on original website
'Friendly Festival' to be held in Hay Springs
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations will be holding the 94th annual Hay Springs Friendly Festival Aug. 25 - Aug. 28. This year's Grand Marshals are Jim and Sandy Heesacker.
Explore Game and Parks events in Sept. including Chadron State Park
Spend some time this summer in Nebraska’s state parks. During September, a variety of events are planned for those interested in history, conservation, nature and just having a good time. Here are several examples:. Chadron State Park hosting BioBlitz Sept. 9-10 Join natural resource experts and community volunteers as...
City of Alliance Aging Office experiencing phone problems
Alliance – The City of Alliance Aging Office is experiencing technical difficulties causing their phone lines to be down. Please call 308-762-1293 for service.
CSC High Plains Herbarium’s digital footprint reaches 52,000 entries
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s High Plains Herbarium digital collection is the largest of any Nebraska herbarium, according to Herbarium Director Steve Rolfsmeier. Data for more than 52,000 specimens are searchable online and more than half of the entries have images associated with them, according to Rolfsmeier. This is about 80 percent of the college’s flowering plants, ferns and conifer specimens.
Alliance police to hold Elkhorn, Grand Neighborhoods meeting
The Elkhorn and Grand Neighborhoods are having a neighborhood meeting together on August 20th at 5PM in the Knight Museum. Meet your Neighborhood Beat Officers, voice concerns, and learn how you can help the department and your community.
Agate Fossil Beds to present 'Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in The Agate Area'
Harrison- Park Ranger Grace Skavdahl will lead an interpretive walk along the Daemonelix Trail on Saturday, August 20, 2022. “The Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in the Agate Area” will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes including walking and interpretive stops. The Daemonelix Trail is located 3 miles west of the Visitor’s Center.
Alliance Rec Center awarded grant from United Way serving Box Butte, Dawes Counties
ALLIANCE – The Alliance Rec Center is pleased to announce a grant award of $5,000 from the United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County. The award is part of a funding initiative to maintain the Alliance Rec Center’s commitment to ensuring financial aid remains available for ARC AfterSchool and facility membership.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Aug. 16
Today we return you to the Aug. 16 Alliance City Council meeting. A proclaim was made for "Box Butte Bad Boys Day". The council approved an ordinance for an additional 1% for budgeted restricted funds. This does not increase the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. The council approved the redevelopment plan for Alliance Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments Project, HVAC bid award for Alliance Learning Center and more.
Autumn in Alliance Festival to host 'Chili, Cinnamon Roll Cook-Off'
Alliance – The City of Alliance is bringing back the Fall Festival this year! Autumn in Alliance will be at Central Park on Friday, September 23th thru Sunday, September 25th. During Autumn in Alliance the City will be hosting a Chili & Cinnamon Roll-Cook-off at the patio behind the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center.
Alliance man arrested in Scottsbluff following vehicle, foot pursuit
On Aug. 19 at 6:35 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. At approximately 6:51 p.m. officers located the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of 7th Avenue and East Overland Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. 38-year-old...
Sheldon Statewide exhibition opens Aug. 31 in Chadron
CHADRON – Chadron State College will host On the Road Again, an art exhibition related to the open road, in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery Aug. 31-Sept. 28. The pieces were selected from the collection of Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Hours for the gallery are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 308-432-6317 for more information or to schedule a weekend or evening gallery visit.
Post Podcast: Banisters Leadership Academy with Linel Quinn
Today we spoke with Linel Quinn from Banisters Leadership Academy. Quinn talked about what Banisters is all about, youth programs they offer in Alliance, Chadron, Scottsbluff, Kimball, North Platte and more.
Blood drive to be held at Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department
The Hemingford Blood Drive will be held today, Aug 17. at the Hemingford Volunteer Fire Department. The blood drive will run until 12 p.m. First time donors are asked to bring a driver license. Walk-ins are welcome. If you have any questions, call Barb at (308) 760-0804.
Chadron English, Theatre majors participate in Story Catcher
CHADRON – Five Chadron State College students attended the Story Catcher Writing Workshop and Festival July 19-22 in Gunnison, Colorado. The CSC Dean’s Council and Dean Jim Margetts assisted with funding the students’ travel according to Dr. Matt Evertson, Professor of English. “It was a successful workshop...
Williams attends Becoming a Provost Academy, thanks CSC administrators
CHADRON – Dr. Alaric Williams, Dean of Professional Studies and Applied Sciences, recently attended the Becoming Academic Provost Academy in Portland hosted by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. Williams said a key takeaway from the academy was to always keep students in mind when making decisions.
POST PODCAST: Alliance City Manager Seth Sorenson
Alliance City Manager Seth Sorenson discusses items on the 8/16/22 Alliance City Council meeting agenda.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200679 07:20 EMS : MEDICAL 600 W. 2ND STREET/ MEDICAL EMERGENCY REPORTED/INDIVIDUAL PLACED UNDER EMERGENCY PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200681 23:49 ASSAULT : ASSAULT Officers were dispatched to Box Butte General Hospital referencing an assault. Officers spoke with one female. This case is open for investigation. Open - Under Investigation.
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 4 - Aug. 17
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
