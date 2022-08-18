Read full article on original website
BadKat30
4d ago
Why? The Veteran did nothing wrong and lost his companion. You wonder why Veterans who have been treated such as this gentleman have become homeless or lost to the system or the world around you? Because of the injustices that are served them every day, by civilians and by others who are sworn to uphold and protect the law and others. How much of our freedom and our rights do we have because of the Veterans that have served this Nation and yet have been treated like trash and criminalized because of the things that have been seen and done to keep freedom and rights in this country?
Authorities in Iredell County being proactive amid uptick in fentanyl cases
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The fentanyl crisis is devastating families across the Carolinas. In Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said it’s seeing an increase in the presence of fentanyl in drugs seized by the department. “If we can’t stop it from getting here, we’re at least going...
WBTV
York County deputies ran through realistic, intense active shooter training
Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19, 55 positions are for the Exceptional Children’s (EC) program. Panic at Salisbury High football game likely...
Beaufort County man arrested in western NC on indecent liberties, other charges
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A wanted man from Beaufort County has been arrested in Alexander County. Brandon Bowen Warren, 39, was arrested on Aug. 15 by deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was served with the outstanding warrants from Martin County for child abuse as well as indecent liberties with a minor and […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting
As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
Deadly Rowan County campfire is under investigation: Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a man died in a campfire, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night on St. Peters Church Road. Deputies said 57-year-old Michael Kitchke, who lived at the address, […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 21st
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, August 21st. All are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty by a court of law.
WBTV
CMPD arrests suspect in University City murder of 24-year-old
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old in University City. Rashad Elliott, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Dymonte Latrell Hall on July 27. Hall was shot and killed on John Adams...
WBTV
SWAT responding to barricaded suspect in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says its SWAT team and negotiators are attempting to de-escalate a situation involving a barricaded subject. The situation is taking place Monday night in the 12000 block of Leaning Pine Lane and law enforcement has been at the residence since 2:59 p.m.
WBTV
Suspect not in home, ending hours-long SWAT situation in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A police standoff in east Charlotte ended overnight, but maybe not exactly how officers had expected. An officer at the scene said the person they thought was inside the home in fact wasn’t there at all. This happened at a house on Leaning Pine...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte after man shot and killed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte Monday night. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Marvin Road. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and...
fox46.com
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
Charlotte man sentenced in $172K+ mail theft scheme
Daron Wright, 29, of Charlotte, will serve more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges.
WBTV
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in May shooting death of man in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with the murder of a man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams of killing 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson. Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the […]
Man killed in Rowan County camper fire, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a camper fire in Rowan County Sunday night, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. A person driving by the camper on St. Peter’s Church Road saw flames shooting out and called authorities. Once firefighters made it inside, they found a man dead.
Woman hurt when shots fired into southwest Charlotte Showmars, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was seriously injured when gunshots were fired into a Showmars restaurant in southwest Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on August 20 at the business on the 13000 block of South Tryon Street. Medic said one person […]
‘Kids y’all are killing’: Channel 9 digs into community crisis of children and crime
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — 578 -- that’s how many victims younger than 18 who have experienced gun violence in just the first six months of this year. A total of 130 people accused of pulling the trigger have been under 18 as well. And behind every police scene...
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
fox46.com
Shooting victim found in SW CLT Showmars parking lot: Medic
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shooting victim was found Saturday night suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Showmars, Medic said. Medic responded to calls regarding a shooting victim around 9 p.m. Saturday night near 13000 South Tryon Street in southwest...
WLTX.com
Child seriously injured in shooting near Charlotte
GASTONIA, N.C. — A child is facing serious injuries after a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night, police said. The Gastonia Police Department said it responded to a shots fired call just before 11:30 p.m. along West Fourth Avenue near West Garrison Boulevard. "It was like 10 in...
