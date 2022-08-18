Read full article on original website
Massive indoor go-kart track to open at New Jersey entertainment complex
Go-kart racers will have something to look forward to this fall when a giant new indoor course, touted as the "world's largest," debuts at a facility under construction in Edison. Supercharged Entertainment, which has an existing complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts, is putting the finishing touches on a New Jersey location...
Holy Family University to open second Bucks County campus
Holy Family University will grow its footprint in Bucks County with a new space that will complement its existing campus facilities in Newtown Township. The Catholic university, based in the Torresdale section of Northeast Philadelphia, acquired a 6.5-acre site with a 47,573-square-foot facility less than two miles from the Newtown East campus. The new building, to be known as the Newtown West campus, will be at 33 University Drive.
Police find vehicle linked to Northeast Philly hit-and-run that critically injured cyclist
Philadelphia police have located a Range Rover that they suspect hit a pair of cyclists early Monday morning in Northeast Philly, critically injuring a 42-year-old man. The crash happened around 12:48 a.m. along the 7300 block of Bustleton Ave. near Cottman Ave., authorities said. A vehicle traveling northbound struck the man and his girlfriend as they traveled south in the northbound lane, police said. The driver did not remain at the scene.
Philadelphia school bus drivers, maintenance workers vote to strike ahead of new school year
The union representing the School District of Philadelphia’s bus drivers and maintenance workers voted to strike on Saturday just nine days before the first day of the new school year. Representatives from Service Employees International Union 32BJ said contract negotiations stalled due to disagreements over training and wages. “Next...
Forsythia is bringing back an original menu item to celebrate its third anniversary
Forsythia is continuing its Industry Night series Monday, Aug. 29, with a three-year anniversary extravaganza featuring themed cocktails, cheese demos, vinyl and birthday cake. But first, the French bar and restaurant in Old City is bringing back an item from the restaurant's opening menu. Tuna Collar Amandine, featuring Fresno chili,...
BMW Championship in Delaware belongs to Patrick Cantlay after eventful week
The PGA Tour doesn't often come to the Philadelphia area. Four years ago, it was the BMW Championship at Aronimink, the easily forgetful preamble to Tiger Woods' epic Tour Championship victory a week later. Keegan Bradley won the thing after a wet and muggy weekend in Newtown Square. This week,...
Dance under the stars during Rittenhouse Square's dinner party next month
An annual fundraising event for Rittenhouse Square is returning next month, but this year there will be a new twist on the classic tradition. Ball on the Square: A Taste of Philly is being hosted by the Friends of Rittenhouse Square on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. The event will feature food, drinks and dancing under the stars in Rittenhouse Square Park. Tickets start at $275 and can be purchased online.
18-year-old man shot while driving stolen vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say
An 18-year-old man who was shot while driving a stolen vehicle in Strawberry Mansion was hospitalized and taken into custody early Tuesday morning, police said. The man was struck in the lower back as he was driving on the 1500 block of North 22nd Street around midnight, investigators said. He stopped the vehicle at the corner of 22nd and Oxford streets, about a block from the scene of the shooting, where he was found by police.
Seven-year-old boy injured by shots fired into Philadelphia home, police say
A seven-year-old boy was injured by gunfire Saturday night as he played video games in his bedroom, police say. The incident occurred in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood around 9:40 p.m., FOX29 reported. Reports of gunfire sent the police to the 200 block of Collom Street, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
