An 18-year-old man who was shot while driving a stolen vehicle in Strawberry Mansion was hospitalized and taken into custody early Tuesday morning, police said. The man was struck in the lower back as he was driving on the 1500 block of North 22nd Street around midnight, investigators said. He stopped the vehicle at the corner of 22nd and Oxford streets, about a block from the scene of the shooting, where he was found by police.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO