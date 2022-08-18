ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillyvoice.com

Massive indoor go-kart track to open at New Jersey entertainment complex

Go-kart racers will have something to look forward to this fall when a giant new indoor course, touted as the "world's largest," debuts at a facility under construction in Edison. Supercharged Entertainment, which has an existing complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts, is putting the finishing touches on a New Jersey location...
EDISON, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Holy Family University to open second Bucks County campus

Holy Family University will grow its footprint in Bucks County with a new space that will complement its existing campus facilities in Newtown Township. The Catholic university, based in the Torresdale section of Northeast Philadelphia, acquired a 6.5-acre site with a 47,573-square-foot facility less than two miles from the Newtown East campus. The new building, to be known as the Newtown West campus, will be at 33 University Drive.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Police find vehicle linked to Northeast Philly hit-and-run that critically injured cyclist

Philadelphia police have located a Range Rover that they suspect hit a pair of cyclists early Monday morning in Northeast Philly, critically injuring a 42-year-old man. The crash happened around 12:48 a.m. along the 7300 block of Bustleton Ave. near Cottman Ave., authorities said. A vehicle traveling northbound struck the man and his girlfriend as they traveled south in the northbound lane, police said. The driver did not remain at the scene.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
phillyvoice.com

Dance under the stars during Rittenhouse Square's dinner party next month

An annual fundraising event for Rittenhouse Square is returning next month, but this year there will be a new twist on the classic tradition. Ball on the Square: A Taste of Philly is being hosted by the Friends of Rittenhouse Square on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. The event will feature food, drinks and dancing under the stars in Rittenhouse Square Park. Tickets start at $275 and can be purchased online.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

18-year-old man shot while driving stolen vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say

An 18-year-old man who was shot while driving a stolen vehicle in Strawberry Mansion was hospitalized and taken into custody early Tuesday morning, police said. The man was struck in the lower back as he was driving on the 1500 block of North 22nd Street around midnight, investigators said. He stopped the vehicle at the corner of 22nd and Oxford streets, about a block from the scene of the shooting, where he was found by police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#South Philadelphia#Native Plant#Plant Life#Wetlands#Division Of Aviation#Fpc#Ppr
phillyvoice.com

Seven-year-old boy injured by shots fired into Philadelphia home, police say

A seven-year-old boy was injured by gunfire Saturday night as he played video games in his bedroom, police say. The incident occurred in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood around 9:40 p.m., FOX29 reported. Reports of gunfire sent the police to the 200 block of Collom Street, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy