Read full article on original website
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Fremont County Offices Remain Closed
Fremont County offices will remain closed today, Aug. 22nd, after a cyber security attack last week. Officials were alerted last Wednesday of the cyber security event that impacted county government systems. Fremont County Commissioner Debbie Bell said there is no indication that city- and state-managed systems were compromised. The Fremont...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Weather
Scattered thunderstorms are possible today and tomorrow. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain will lead to an elevated flash flood risk. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 79. Look for an overnight low of 51. The San Luis Valley will see...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Opening on Buena Vista School Board
Appointment of a new director will be made by the board of education at their September 26th meeting. Danny “Dan R” Ridenour has been in radio and television broadcasting for 42 years, starting as a senior in high school at KAMO in Rogers, Arkansas. Dan attended Arkansas State...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Monday, August 22nd Weather
Showers and thunderstorms are expected today and every day this week. Locally heavy rain could lead to flash flooding. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 77. Look for an overnight low of 49. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 75, a low of 47.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado ski town ravaged with widespread vandalism, police seeking suspects
The Breckenridge Police Department is currently investigating a series of widespread vandalism, according to a news release. "The Town of Breckenridge is experiencing a high volume of graffiti around town. The suspects are “tagging” everything from private homes, businesses, public property, parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," officials said in a news release.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Buena Vista Volleyball Defeats Lake County In 5 Sets
After a hot start the Lady Demons fell to the Lady Panthers in sets 2 and 3 and made a comeback to win in sets 4 and 5. Your highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. Coach Page joined Andrew after the match to give her thoughts…. I...
Comments / 0