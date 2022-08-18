ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oh, so grand! Albert Pujols slams for 690th home run

By Joey Schneider
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Albert Pujols is one step closer in his push for 700 home runs, and his latest one was quite grand.

Pujols launched a grand slam to deep left field Thursday afternoon for his 690th career home run. On a 1-0 count, Pujols took former Cardinals pitcher Austin Gomber deep to give St. Louis a 10-run lead. The Cardinals ended up winning 13-0.

The Cardinals legend picked up his 16th career grand slam, tying Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth for the 10th most slams all-time.

Will Albert Pujols reach 4th all-time or 700 in HR chase?

Only four MLB greats have more career home runs than Pujols and only three are part of the 700-home run club. The top four all-time home run leaders are Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696). Pujols is currently fifth with 690 round-trippers.

After a slow start in the power department, which only generated four home runs in the season’s first three months, Pujols is heating up. He has seven home runs since the start of July and four over the last two weeks.

The Cardinals wrap up a home series with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday afternoon with a three-game sweep. St. Louis won the first two games of the series and three of its first five against Colorado this season.

