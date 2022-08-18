IOWA CITY — In the midst of a workout on a steaming hot summer day, there was a fraction of a second when Riley Moss had the slightest of doubts. “I was out there sweating my butt off and I asked myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ But it must have been the heat. I know exactly what I’m here for,’’ the Iowa cornerback said. “I’m back for my fifth season to get better.’’

