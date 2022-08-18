Read full article on original website
Moss expects more as a fifth-year Hawkeye
IOWA CITY — In the midst of a workout on a steaming hot summer day, there was a fraction of a second when Riley Moss had the slightest of doubts. “I was out there sweating my butt off and I asked myself, ‘What am I doing here?’ But it must have been the heat. I know exactly what I’m here for,’’ the Iowa cornerback said. “I’m back for my fifth season to get better.’’
Hawkeyes' Nwankpa working to earn his role
IOWA CITY — Xavier Nwankpa arrived at Iowa as a five-star recruit. These days, the true freshman defensive back is just one of the Hawkeyes, and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “Those stars, they don’t mean a thing once you step on the practice field," Nwankpa...
Former Hawkeye welcomes new challenge
Austin Ash left Sunday to begin the next chapter in his college basketball career. Opting to use the additional year of eligibility he had available because of COVID-19, Ash welcomes the opportunity to compete as a sixth-year senior at The Citadel after spending the past five years in a reserve role at Iowa.
Antique show features candy company artifacts
They were billed as “the best chocolates on earth for the best girl on earth.”. Velma Chocolates, produced in the early 20th century in Davenport, were more than candy — they were a Davenport institution. Ernst Otto, a concert bandmaster and superintendent of music for Davenport schools, wrote a ragtime song, “Velma Chocolates,” in honor of the candy, and an advertisement for the chocolate once graced the sides of a London bus.
