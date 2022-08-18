ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Aug. 16

Today we return you to the Aug. 16 Alliance City Council meeting. A proclaim was made for "Box Butte Bad Boys Day". The council approved an ordinance for an additional 1% for budgeted restricted funds. This does not increase the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. The council approved the redevelopment plan for Alliance Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments Project, HVAC bid award for Alliance Learning Center and more.
