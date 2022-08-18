Read full article on original website
'Friendly Festival' to be held in Hay Springs
The Hay Springs Chamber of Commerce and other community organizations will be holding the 94th annual Hay Springs Friendly Festival Aug. 25 - Aug. 28. This year's Grand Marshals are Jim and Sandy Heesacker.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Aug. 16
Today we return you to the Aug. 16 Alliance City Council meeting. A proclaim was made for "Box Butte Bad Boys Day". The council approved an ordinance for an additional 1% for budgeted restricted funds. This does not increase the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. The council approved the redevelopment plan for Alliance Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments Project, HVAC bid award for Alliance Learning Center and more.
Alliance police to hold Elkhorn, Grand Neighborhoods meeting
The Elkhorn and Grand Neighborhoods are having a neighborhood meeting together on August 20th at 5PM in the Knight Museum. Meet your Neighborhood Beat Officers, voice concerns, and learn how you can help the department and your community.
Alliance man arrested in Scottsbluff following vehicle, foot pursuit
On Aug. 19 at 6:35 p.m. Scottsbluff police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue. At approximately 6:51 p.m. officers located the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of 7th Avenue and East Overland Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle. 38-year-old...
Explore Game and Parks events in Sept. including Chadron State Park
Spend some time this summer in Nebraska’s state parks. During September, a variety of events are planned for those interested in history, conservation, nature and just having a good time. Here are several examples:. Chadron State Park hosting BioBlitz Sept. 9-10 Join natural resource experts and community volunteers as...
Chadron English, Theatre majors participate in Story Catcher
CHADRON – Five Chadron State College students attended the Story Catcher Writing Workshop and Festival July 19-22 in Gunnison, Colorado. The CSC Dean’s Council and Dean Jim Margetts assisted with funding the students’ travel according to Dr. Matt Evertson, Professor of English. “It was a successful workshop...
Post Podcast: Banisters Leadership Academy with Linel Quinn
Today we spoke with Linel Quinn from Banisters Leadership Academy. Quinn talked about what Banisters is all about, youth programs they offer in Alliance, Chadron, Scottsbluff, Kimball, North Platte and more.
CSC High Plains Herbarium’s digital footprint reaches 52,000 entries
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s High Plains Herbarium digital collection is the largest of any Nebraska herbarium, according to Herbarium Director Steve Rolfsmeier. Data for more than 52,000 specimens are searchable online and more than half of the entries have images associated with them, according to Rolfsmeier. This is about 80 percent of the college’s flowering plants, ferns and conifer specimens.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200679 07:20 EMS : MEDICAL 600 W. 2ND STREET/ MEDICAL EMERGENCY REPORTED/INDIVIDUAL PLACED UNDER EMERGENCY PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200681 23:49 ASSAULT : ASSAULT Officers were dispatched to Box Butte General Hospital referencing an assault. Officers spoke with one female. This case is open for investigation. Open - Under Investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
Narcotic violation at Walmart leads to high-speed pursuit
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Scottsbluff officers arrested four women after a high-speed pursuit. On Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., Scottsbluff Officers witnessed a narcotic violation in the area of Walmart. Scottsbluff Police Department initiated a traffic stop with a maroon 2007 Ford Taurus. The Taurus fled eastbound at the 700 block...
Box Butte Co. Fair poultry results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Corley Connor Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Champion Jr. Showmanship. Bristyl Helms Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple Rs Champion Jr Showmanship. Kade Johnston Jr. Poultry Showmanship Purple. Tripp Moseman Jr. Poultry Showmanship Blue. Hannah Chatterton Int. Poultry Showmanship Blue. Jonas Daugherty Int. Poultry Showmanship Blue.
Alliance Rec Center awarded grant from United Way serving Box Butte, Dawes Counties
ALLIANCE – The Alliance Rec Center is pleased to announce a grant award of $5,000 from the United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County. The award is part of a funding initiative to maintain the Alliance Rec Center’s commitment to ensuring financial aid remains available for ARC AfterSchool and facility membership.
Alliance police, APS launch anonymous reporting program
As part of the Alliance School District’s and the Alliance Police Department’s commitment to students’ safety and mental health, beginning August 18th we are launching an anonymous reporting program, which will allow students and parents to make anonymous reports about concerns of safety or student wellness. This anonymous reporting system is not just for students but is also for school staff, parents, and guardians. For more information visit https://www.safe2helpne.org/#!Download the app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store!
POST PODCAST: Alliance City Manager Seth Sorenson
Alliance City Manager Seth Sorenson discusses items on the 8/16/22 Alliance City Council meeting agenda.
Sheldon Statewide exhibition opens Aug. 31 in Chadron
CHADRON – Chadron State College will host On the Road Again, an art exhibition related to the open road, in Memorial Hall’s Main Gallery Aug. 31-Sept. 28. The pieces were selected from the collection of Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Hours for the gallery are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 308-432-6317 for more information or to schedule a weekend or evening gallery visit.
Box Butte Co. Fair small pet results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing)
Box Butte Co. Fair meat goat results
(Exhibitor Name, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing) Anna Milne Meat Goat Junior Showmanship Purple Junior Meat Goat Showman. William Schnell Meat Goat Junior Showmanship Purple Reserve Junior Meat Goat Showman. Lahramie Laursen Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship Purple Intermediate Meat Goat Showman. Leticia Schnell Meat Goat Intermediate Showmanship Blue. Brennen Shreve...
Scottsbluff police completes Speed Enforcement Grant, begins Drunk Driving Grant
Scottsbluff Nebraska-The Scottsbluff Police Department has completed the Summer Speed Enforcement Grant. This grant was from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office and provided extra officers for traffic enforcement on Friday and Saturday and on Broadway and 27th Street. The grant began on June 10 and ended on August 14.
Williams attends Becoming a Provost Academy, thanks CSC administrators
CHADRON – Dr. Alaric Williams, Dean of Professional Studies and Applied Sciences, recently attended the Becoming Academic Provost Academy in Portland hosted by the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. Williams said a key takeaway from the academy was to always keep students in mind when making decisions.
Agate Fossil Beds to present 'Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in The Agate Area'
Harrison- Park Ranger Grace Skavdahl will lead an interpretive walk along the Daemonelix Trail on Saturday, August 20, 2022. “The Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in the Agate Area” will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes including walking and interpretive stops. The Daemonelix Trail is located 3 miles west of the Visitor’s Center.
