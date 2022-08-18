ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Shows Off Rock Lee

Rock Lee is a fan favorite character not only in Naruto, but within the Shonen anime genre in general. Making a name for himself fighting against once of the strongest ninjas of the Sand Village, the brawler has taken a step back from the front lines. Now, one fan has brought back the original fit of Rock Lee via new Cosplay, reminding fans of the franchise how Rock Lee was front and center for many of the battles involving the Hidden Leaf Village.
ComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action

The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Tengen Uzui a Fem Makeover

The Sound Hashira made a big impact on Demon Slayer during the second season's Entertainment District Arc. While Tengen Uzui was instrumental in helping Tanjiro and his friends defeat the demonic siblings of Gyutaro and Daki, he didn't come out of the battle unscathed. Now missing an eye and an arm, one cosplayer has taken us back to "happier" times for the powerful member of the Demon Slayer Corps, bringing Tengen to life via cosplay with a twist.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter

Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
Popculture

Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix

Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
epicstream.com

Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant

There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
Washington Examiner

From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series

Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals All For One's Full Face

My Hero Academia has finally revealed All For One's full face with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached a wild and unexpected new stage as the heroes are struggling more against the villains than ever before. While the heroes thought they were able to take some big victories against Dabi, and has pushed All For One against the wall, with the previous chapters of the series, it is now clear that the fight is far from over. In fact, these villains are gearing up for some big comebacks.
