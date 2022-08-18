Community and Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon says that it's finally time to pay off that whole "six seasons and a movie" thing that's been going around since about 2011. The writer/producer says that they have a great story in place for a Community movie, now says that there's story in place for the film, and it's really only a matter of time before it all comes together. This is the most promising update yet, after years of waiting since Community ended in 2015 and there has been no new content since. After six seasons, the series wrapped, and for most people, that would be quite a lot. But because of a throwaway gag in a 2011 episode, fans have been asking for "six seasons and a movie" since its first cancellation scare after season 3.

