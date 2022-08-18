Read full article on original website
House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
New Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Is Losing a Major Feature That Fans Love
Netflix will restrict downloads for offline viewing from users who subscribe to its new ad-supported tier, which will launch early in 2023. Under current paid plans, the Stranger Things and Sandman streamer enables users to download up to 100 select TV shows and movies at a time per device from the Netflix app, including $9.99 Basic users (one phone or tablet), $15.49 Standard (two phones or tablets), and $19.99 premium (four phones or tablets). According to a new report, that feature will no longer be available to subscribers who sign up for Netflix's lower-priced option with advertisements.
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
New SAG Agreement Will Allow TV Actors to Star in Multiple Shows at Once
A new SAG-AFTRA deal will allow television actors to appear on multiple shows at the same time. On Saturday, the union's national board approved the agreement which will curtail so-called "exclusivity agreements" that currently block television series regulars from taking on other jobs while their shows are on hiatus. With this new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), television producers must allow actors a three-month window following each season where they can take any job they choose. The new agreement, which applies to work under contracts entered into on or after January 1st, could lead to stars of shows appearing more frequently in other series on various platforms.
Hasbro Reportedly Considering Selling Entertainment Assets
Hasbro might be on its way to a seismic shakeup. Recent reports suggest the toymaker is considering selling its entertainment arm to help refocus business efforts. According to Bloomberg, Hasbro is considering one of two options—to focus solely on branded content such as Transformers and Peppa Pig, or to sell eOne, the film and television company it purchased for $4 billion in 2019.
Spy x Family to Share Major Midseason Update Soon
Spy x Family is one of this year's biggest hits, and it is easy to see why. The show's gorgeous animation is just a bonus when you look at its lovely characters and story. Of course, this means all eyes are on the fall as Spy x Family will resume season one this October. And now, we have learned a major update on the midseason comeback is close.
Little Ellen Showrunner Calls HBO Max Cancellation "Devastating"
Little Ellen showrunner Jennifer Skelly called the show's fate "devastating," but stopped short of saying that she, or other talent, woudl not want to work with Warner Bros. anymore since things are in so much flux, she admits the whole world may be different again in another year and a half. Little Ellen was cancelled ahead of its planned third season, marking just one in a long line of cancellations by Warner Bros. Discovery, who have gone all out to gut Warner's HBO Max streaming platform since their merger was finalized in May. Back in July, the project's third season was one of a number of casualties of the WBD merger, cancelled to cut costs, because Discovery over-leveraged itself to acquire Warner Bros. and needs to generate billions in quick cash to make investors happy. Season three of Little Ellen was reportedly already completed.
John Oliver Delivers Harsh Burn to WB Discovery After Shows Go Missing
HBO-based comedian John Oliver took a shot at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery on Last Week Tonight, poking fun at the recent spate of content removals that have taken HBO Max from a powerhouse in the streaming landscape to a laughingstock in Hollywood. The company, which has removed a number of HBO Max originals for no explicable reason, recently admitted that they shelved a nearly-completed Batgirl movie as part of a tax scheme. As a result, it feels likely that any seemingly-inexplicable move the company makes, is probably aimed at getting some kind of tax rebate, through a loophole tied to the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Word is, that loophole ends at the end of August 2022.
New PlayStation Event Rumored to Happen Very Soon
A new rumor has suggested that PlayStation is about to hold a new showcase incredibly soon. Over the course of this summer, a number of PlayStation fans have been waiting for Sony to announce a dedicated event where news on upcoming first-party games would be unveiled. And while we've had a couple of State of Play presentations over the course of 2022, it looks like a larger presentation could be happening in just a couple of short weeks.
Edens Zero Creator Gets Homura Summer Ready in New Sketch
Edens Zero's creator is really going all out for the Summer with a special new look at Homura Kogetsu in a heated up new sketch! Hiro Mashima's original manga series had crossed over its 200th chapter milestone earlier this Summer, and it seems like the titular Edens Zero crew is definitely here to stay as they get ready for the next major phase of the series overall. Not only that, but the franchise is also getting ready to return for the second season of its anime run in the near future too. So there's a lot to celebrate for the franchise this season.
‘Line of Duty,’ ‘Bodyguard’ Creator Jed Mercurio Reveals Writing Secrets in BBC Maestro Course
Jed Mercurio, creator of hit BBC series “Line of Duty” and “Bodyguard,” has revealed a few aspects of his craft for screenwriters. Mercurio’s course for the BBC Maestro educational series, titled “Writing Drama for Television,” has launched into North America. It is a comprehensive breakdown of the art and craft of writing, split into 28 chapters, beginning with the genesis of the process and concluding with career development options. Each chapter is accompanied by a video lecture from Mercurio and course notes, which include assignments and homework. The initiative began at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was perfect timing really,...
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
Rick and Morty Creator Dan Harmon Confirms Community Movie Is in the Works
Community and Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon says that it's finally time to pay off that whole "six seasons and a movie" thing that's been going around since about 2011. The writer/producer says that they have a great story in place for a Community movie, now says that there's story in place for the film, and it's really only a matter of time before it all comes together. This is the most promising update yet, after years of waiting since Community ended in 2015 and there has been no new content since. After six seasons, the series wrapped, and for most people, that would be quite a lot. But because of a throwaway gag in a 2011 episode, fans have been asking for "six seasons and a movie" since its first cancellation scare after season 3.
PlayStation Store Update Quietly Addresses "Shovelware" Problem
Sony appears to have released a behind-the-scenes PlayStation Store update to address an issue with an influx of content users regarded as "shovelware." The update in question seems to have reorganized how the PlayStation Store's newest games are presented to those browsing the marketplace so that people can have an easier time finding games perceived to be a better value. Despite Sony not bringing attention to this change, people have taken notice already and seem to appreciate the new PlayStation Store experience.
HBO Max Subscriptions Are 40% Off For House of the Dragon
HBO Max has been all over the news lately. Since shelving the Batgirl movie earlier this month, Warner Bros. Discovery has been going on a cost-cutting and restructuring rampage that has included layoffs and tons of cancelled shows. At this point, you might be wondering whether or not you should cancel your subscription. Perhaps you already have. Maybe you were thinking about subscribing to watch the House of the Dragon Game of Thrones prequel series but the shakeup at HBO Max has put you off. If this is the case, Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping that you will weather the storm with a discount deal that offers as much as 40% off a subscription if you pre-pay for a full year.
The Handmaid's Tale Star Reveals New Details About Season 5 Character
We're just a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale and with the arrival of the new season comes a new threat in the form of Genevieve Angelson's new character, Mrs. Wheeler. It was announced back in July that Angelson had joined the cast of the Hulu series, playing "an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead on Toronto" and now, Angelson is teasing a bit more about the ominous character, explaining that as an actor, she had to try see the character as someone simply willing to do anything necessary to continue the human race.
Batman: Caped Crusader Star Diedrich Bader Reacts to HBO Max Canceling the Animated Series
On Monday, HBO Max went on another purge, this time canceling six more animated projects including Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated series, which had been given a series order by the streamer and Cartoon Network 15 months ago, was set to be a spiritual successor of sorts to Batman: The Animated Series and coming from J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm and while the news of the series' cancelation before it ever made air was shocking for fans, it turns out it was a surprise for those involved as well. On Twitter, Diedrich Bader commented on ComicBook.com's coverage of the story that not only was he in the series, but this was how he was finding out.
The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals First Footage
The first footage from HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived. After beginning production last year, fans have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of what this television series from PlayStation Studios will look like. And while we're still left waiting for a formal trailer dedicated entirely to The Last of Us, HBO has now shown off some first-ever clips from the series.
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
