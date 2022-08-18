ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan noticing improvement in key areas for O-line

By Jack Carlough
 4 days ago

When the 6-foot-10, 325-pound Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan joins the huddle,  it’s noticeable. His presence brings a size advantage to nearly any matchup.

Although Christian-Lichtenhan is a projected third tackle , I’m still confident we’ll see “Tank” rolled out more often in 2022. Due to a few minor injuries to expected starters , Christian-Lichtenhan has already been getting some first-team reps, only furthering his development.

The O-line in its entirety has also taken a step forward under new position coach Kyle DeVan , according to Tank.

“We trust a lot more of our pass pro (protection), our hands, our vision of where we’re going,” said the sophomore Christian-Lichtenhan. “We kind of have a better idea of what’s going on. (There’s) a lot more communication within the line group, so it’s really nice. We’re all on the same page now.”

Colorado football state of the position: Interior Offensive Line

