Why are they being left where they can eat them? Do parents leave medication out where children can just help themselves to them? Follow the same safety rules! If it happens at a child’s friends house my child wouldn’t go there anymore!
Bad parents and there is hundreds of them now days,probably shouldn't even have kids or pets !! Same clowns leaving guns out for the kids to get at.
When are the parents who are leaving these edibles laying within the reach of children going to be held accountable? Nowadays it seems like everyone wants to pass the buck, blame the manufacturers, blame the packaging, blame this blame that. Blame everything except where the blame truly belongs, with the parents!!! It's parents like these that will make sure to put the Tide pods up on the top shelf, but leave their medication bottles in the bathroom cabinet.
