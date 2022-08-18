ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Frog 104

Comments / 14

Tammara Savage
4d ago

Why are they being left where they can eat them? Do parents leave medication out where children can just help themselves to them? Follow the same safety rules! If it happens at a child’s friends house my child wouldn’t go there anymore!

Reply(1)
11
edward visconti
4d ago

Bad parents and there is hundreds of them now days,probably shouldn't even have kids or pets !! Same clowns leaving guns out for the kids to get at.

Reply
3
Karma must be sleeping
4d ago

When are the parents who are leaving these edibles laying within the reach of children going to be held accountable? Nowadays it seems like everyone wants to pass the buck, blame the manufacturers, blame the packaging, blame this blame that. Blame everything except where the blame truly belongs, with the parents!!! It's parents like these that will make sure to put the Tide pods up on the top shelf, but leave their medication bottles in the bathroom cabinet.

Reply
3
Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Child Support#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips
Complex

Florida Teen Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba While Swimming Has Been Hospitalized for Weeks

A Florida teen has been hospitalized for three weeks after going swimming and being infected by a brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer’s family told CBS News their 13-year-old son was at Port Charlotte Beach Park on July 1, where they believe he came in contact with the organism. Five days later Caleb was taken to the hospital—where he has remained since—feeling ill and experiencing hallucinations.
FLORIDA STATE
Medical News Today

What is a rainbow baby and why are they special?

A rainbow baby is a healthy baby born to a parent or family who has previously lost a child to miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. The term refers to a baby’s ability to help the parent or family heal after experiencing trauma. In recent years, some people have started...
SOCIETY
Medical News Today

Dementia: How long can a person live without eating or drinking?

Many people living with the later stages of dementia may not eat or drink. They may also develop dysphagia, which prevents them from swallowing effectively. How long a person can live without food and liquids varies, but doctors believe that sufficient end of life care may help improve their quality of life.
HEALTH
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy