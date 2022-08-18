Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
Should New York give migrants free luxury hotel rooms? Americans weigh in
NEW YORK – Americans gave Fox News split answers on whether they support New York City’s plan to provide migrants with hotel rooms. "I think if they're available … why let them go vacant when someone needs a room?" Jerry, from Florida, told Fox News outside the Row NYC, an upscale hotel the city plans to use. "Right now there's a desperate situation for certain people that has to be taken into consideration and maybe given priority until they can be placed in some other facility."
Trouble Brewing At Mar-a-Lago! Inside Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
Donald Trump is widely believed to be one of the most controversial and divisive leaders in American history, but even after leaving the White House, the former President of the United States is no stranger to scandal. Trump hit headlines yet again after the FBI raided his Florida resort on...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
ABC's Jonathan Karl wrongly claims no president since JFK picked up Senate seats in first midterm
ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl wrongly told viewers on Sunday that John F. Kennedy was the last first-term president to pick up Senate seats when it actually happened as recently as the last midterms. "It looks like Dems could pick up maybe even a couple of seats in the...
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Assassination attempts: Iran threatens, targets dissidents on American soil
Members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran exclusively told Fox News Digital of the lengths the current regime in Tehran will go to try to kill them, even on American soil. "Since the start of the uprisings in Iran in 2017, Tehran stepped up its terror plots abroad,...
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
CNN not waiting to make more changes at network, insider says: 'They’re not going to wait out deals'
The sudden ouster of CNN's Brian Stelter last week despite recently signing a new contract shows CEO Chris Licht isn't going to wait for existing contracts to expire before making changes, an insider tells Fox News Digital. The abrupt cancellation of Stelter's show "Reliable Sources" came after the media correspondent...
Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies
Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
Judge Reinhart formally rejects DOJ argument to keep Trump affidavit sealed, calls raid 'unprecedented'
Judge Bruce Reinhart on Monday admitted the FBI's raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was "unprecedented" and formally rejected the Justice Department's argument to keep the affidavit leading to the search under seal, citing the "intense public and historical interest." Reinhart, in a filing Monday morning, said he rejects...
China complains US not cracking down on 'anti-China thugs' outside embassy
The Chinese Communist Party is demanding the United States take action to stop ongoing protests outside the nation's embassy. State media in China has complained of harassment outside the country's embassy in the U.S., saying that the government must step in the diffuse tensions. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy...
Democrats' spin Biden success and wish upon a star for midterm magic but don't you believe it
Are Republicans really about to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?. That’s what the liberal media would have you believe. For the past few weeks the New York Times, Washington Post et al – the usual message boards for the Democratic National Committee – have been celebrating Joe Biden’s slightly rising poll numbers and legislative "accomplishments."
Israel says Iran refuses final nuclear deal offer: 'Time to walk away'
Israel said Monday it would make no further concessions to Iran and continue to do everything in its power to prevent them from obtaining nuclear weapons. In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Israel opposes a return to the Iran nuclear deal – also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – and would not be obligated by such an agreement.
Largest D-Day reenactment in the US draws thousands to Ohio town
CONNEAUT, OHIO – On the shores of Lake Erie, the rumble of tanks and the rhythm of soldiers have once again transformed Conneaut Township Park into the historic battlefields of Normandy, France. The display known as "D-Day Conneaut," is part of the largest, annual World War II reenactment in...
Stacey Abrams tied to multiple abolitionist groups despite claims she doesn't support defunding police
Georgia gubernatorial Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams has repeatedly stated that she does not support defunding the police, but her involvement with multiple left-wing groups and individuals that support anti-police causes tells a different story. Abrams currently serves as a board member and governor of the Seattle-based Marguerite Casey Foundation, which...
Democrat showdowns, progressive challenges headline primaries as voters head to polls in Florida, New York
A number of high-profile showdowns between Democrats are taking place on Tuesday as voters head to the polls for primary elections in Florida and New York. In Florida, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is facing off against current Congressman Charlie Crist in the Democrat gubernatorial primary to determine who will take on incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November general election.
