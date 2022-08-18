ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Louisiana Health
City
Atlanta, LA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Rochelle, GA
New Orleans, LA
Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
New Orleans, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Gay, GA
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
Atlanta, GA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Society
Atlanta, GA
Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
New Orleans, LA
Society
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Fox News

Should New York give migrants free luxury hotel rooms? Americans weigh in

NEW YORK – Americans gave Fox News split answers on whether they support New York City’s plan to provide migrants with hotel rooms. "I think if they're available … why let them go vacant when someone needs a room?" Jerry, from Florida, told Fox News outside the Row NYC, an upscale hotel the city plans to use. "Right now there's a desperate situation for certain people that has to be taken into consideration and maybe given priority until they can be placed in some other facility."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Men#Monkeypox#Gay Pride#Racism#White House#Repor
Fox News

Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies

Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
POTUS
Fox News

Democrats' spin Biden success and wish upon a star for midterm magic but don't you believe it

Are Republicans really about to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory?. That’s what the liberal media would have you believe. For the past few weeks the New York Times, Washington Post et al – the usual message boards for the Democratic National Committee – have been celebrating Joe Biden’s slightly rising poll numbers and legislative "accomplishments."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fox News

Israel says Iran refuses final nuclear deal offer: 'Time to walk away'

Israel said Monday it would make no further concessions to Iran and continue to do everything in its power to prevent them from obtaining nuclear weapons. In a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Israel opposes a return to the Iran nuclear deal – also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – and would not be obligated by such an agreement.
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Stacey Abrams tied to multiple abolitionist groups despite claims she doesn't support defunding police

Georgia gubernatorial Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams has repeatedly stated that she does not support defunding the police, but her involvement with multiple left-wing groups and individuals that support anti-police causes tells a different story. Abrams currently serves as a board member and governor of the Seattle-based Marguerite Casey Foundation, which...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Democrat showdowns, progressive challenges headline primaries as voters head to polls in Florida, New York

A number of high-profile showdowns between Democrats are taking place on Tuesday as voters head to the polls for primary elections in Florida and New York. In Florida, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is facing off against current Congressman Charlie Crist in the Democrat gubernatorial primary to determine who will take on incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November general election.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy