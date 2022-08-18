PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Preserve Apartment complex early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the Preserve Apartment complex where two victims were robbed in the parking lot at gunpoint. According to police, the suspects were described as a white male who was about 6 feet tall with a beard and a black male that was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and armed with a handgun.

PORT ROYAL, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO