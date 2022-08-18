ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

live5news.com

Police investigating shooting that damaged church van

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Police investigate Port Royal armed robbery

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Preserve Apartment complex early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the Preserve Apartment complex where two victims were robbed in the parking lot at gunpoint. According to police, the suspects were described as a white male who was about 6 feet tall with a beard and a black male that was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and armed with a handgun.
PORT ROYAL, SC
counton2.com

Goose Creek man beaten by Arkansas Law Enforcement

Goose Creek native Randal Worcester was caught on camera being punched and slammed to the ground. Goose Creek man beaten by Arkansas Law Enforcement. Rezoning proposed for Carolina Park Elementary School. Carolina Park Elementary rezoning proposal. Governor hopeful Joe Cunningham hosts rally in Lowcountry. Charleston officials address flooding in the...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
live5news.com

Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car after a brief standoff early Monday morning. Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value $2,000-$10,000), and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

I-526 EB crash near Westmoreland Bridge slowing traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are working a morning crash on I-526 eastbound. According to Charleston Police, the crash involved a moped and another vehicle. The crash happened Tuesday morning, just before the Westmoreland Bridge. Traffic cameras show police working the scene. Authorities are urging drivers to use caution...
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
LADSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Lowcountry man sentenced for 2017 triple murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A Walterboro man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned three guilty verdicts Friday against Kenneth […]
WALTERBORO, SC
police1.com

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Georgetown, South Carolina

The Uniform Patrol Deputy enforces the laws for the County Of Georgetown by patrolling assigned areas, responding to and investigating incidents and complaints received from Central Dispatch. These duties are within accordance to The South Carolina Code of Law, along with the rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

