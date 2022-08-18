Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Police investigating shooting that damaged church van
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that targeted a church van. Police met with employees of Eastside Baptist Church at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The employees told police while they were driving on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard near the North Bridge, a car pulled up next to the van, waved something at them, and then the van’s window was struck by gunfire.
live5news.com
Woman arrested in N. Charleston hit and run
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges in connection with a hit and run crash that left a man injured back in June. Katrina Sumpter is charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault and battery by mob with bodily injury, according to jail records. The charges stem...
Police released report after large fight at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – At least two people were arrested Saturday following a brawl at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in North Charleston. Dozens of officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the children’s restaurant off Rivers Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance between numerous adults. While […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston area man identified as victim in James Island sports bar shooting
JAMES ISLAND — A 27-year-old man from the Charleston area was shot to death outside a sports bar over the weekend. Trever Heyward Jr. died Aug. 20 at the scene, 1757 Grimball Road, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at around 2...
WSAV-TV
Police investigate Port Royal armed robbery
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Preserve Apartment complex early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the Preserve Apartment complex where two victims were robbed in the parking lot at gunpoint. According to police, the suspects were described as a white male who was about 6 feet tall with a beard and a black male that was about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and armed with a handgun.
counton2.com
Goose Creek man beaten by Arkansas Law Enforcement
Goose Creek native Randal Worcester was caught on camera being punched and slammed to the ground. Goose Creek man beaten by Arkansas Law Enforcement. Rezoning proposed for Carolina Park Elementary School. Carolina Park Elementary rezoning proposal. Governor hopeful Joe Cunningham hosts rally in Lowcountry. Charleston officials address flooding in the...
live5news.com
Summerville Police mourn former officer who lost cancer fight
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is remembering one of its long-serving former officers who died Sunday. Eddie Fleming died with his family at his side, the agency said on its Facebook page. “His vibrant smile would light up a room, and he knew no strangers,” the post...
Coroner ID’s victim in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner identified a man killed in a Saturday shooting on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified Trever Heyward Jr. (27), of Charleston, who was pronounced dead in the shooting. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Grimball Road bar in reference to shots fired around 2 a.m. […]
live5news.com
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police responded to a large fight that broke out at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese restaurant Saturday night, arresting three and temporarily detaining a fourth person. Lizeller Dixon and Dashawn Malik Grant were each charged with one count of breach of peace,...
Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
live5news.com
Man accused of robbing woman he met through dating app
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car after a brief standoff early Monday morning. Arthur Squire, 41, is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny (value $2,000-$10,000), and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
counton2.com
I-526 EB crash near Westmoreland Bridge slowing traffic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are working a morning crash on I-526 eastbound. According to Charleston Police, the crash involved a moped and another vehicle. The crash happened Tuesday morning, just before the Westmoreland Bridge. Traffic cameras show police working the scene. Authorities are urging drivers to use caution...
Coroner identifies man killed in Ladson single-car crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a deadly crash Sunday is identified by the Dorchester County Coroner. Coroner Paul Brouthers released the name of Kendoni Brown, 47, who died after his car veered off Wallace Ackerman Drive and crashed into a pond early Sunday morning. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene […]
live5news.com
Coroner confirms body pulled from marsh is missing Charleston woman, suspect dead from apparent suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that the body pulled from waters near Lighthouse Point off James Island Friday morning is a Charleston woman that was last seen more than a week ago. Megan Rich, 41, from Summerville, was last seen on Aug. 12...
cbs17
3 officers suspended after beating South Carolina man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/WNCN) — A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma. The man, Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, fled the store and all law enforcement...
The Post and Courier
Fatal shooting outside James Island bar under investigation by Charleston County Sheriff's Office
JAMES ISLAND — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight fatal shooting that took place outside a sports bar on the island. Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at roughly 2 a.m. Aug. 20 to the outside of Oad Parley's Sports Bar at 1757 Grimball Road to a report of gunshots, according to spokesman Andrew Knapp.
Lowcountry man sentenced for 2017 triple murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A Walterboro man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned three guilty verdicts Friday against Kenneth […]
police1.com
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office - Georgetown, South Carolina
The Uniform Patrol Deputy enforces the laws for the County Of Georgetown by patrolling assigned areas, responding to and investigating incidents and complaints received from Central Dispatch. These duties are within accordance to The South Carolina Code of Law, along with the rules, regulations, policies and procedures of the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
The Post and Courier
Murdaugh attorneys double down on leak claims in double-murder case, citing phone video
COLUMBIA — A video found on Paul Murdaugh's phone, purportedly recorded just before he and his mother were fatally shot last June, is the latest piece of evidence to emerge in a bitter dispute between state prosecutors and defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, Paul's father and alleged killer. Murdaugh's...
abcnews4.com
Increased traffic possible near JBC this week due to emergency response exercises
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials at Joint Base Charleston say vehicular and pedestrian traffic may be increased over the next two weeks as emergency response exercises are conducted. The exercises may occur between August 22 and Sept. 1. Officials warn the exercises may lead to possible traffic delays. "We...
