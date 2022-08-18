ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WHSV

Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams. Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.
STAUNTON, VA

