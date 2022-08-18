Machete-Wielding Florida Man Shot And Killed After Attacking Deputy

Machete Used To Attack Deputy

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies were called to 310 Richardson Way in Sarasota on Thursday at 9:29 a.m. for the report of an armed burglary.

According to the homeowner, the suspect entered his efficiency apartment while he was sleeping. The homeowner reportedly awoke to find the suspect using a baseball bat to sharpen a large machete. The homeowner immediately dialed 911 and fled the home.

When deputies arrived, they located the suspect inside the efficiency apartment, wielding the machete.

The suspect advanced toward deputies, striking one deputy in the hand, causing severe injuries.

Two of the other responding deputies fired their weapons, striking the suspect. Deputies immediately rendered aid along with responding paramedics; however, the suspect died at the scene.

At this time, detectives are still working to confirm the suspect’s identity and notify his next of kin.

In the news: Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury

As is standard in officer-involved shootings, all responding deputies will be interviewed. The agency’s Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations Team will conduct the investigation which will later be reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office.

The deputy who was injured is currently awaiting surgery.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement