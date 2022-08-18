ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machete-Wielding Florida Man Shot And Killed After Attacking Deputy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t4K9B_0hMOEedA00 Machete Used To Attack Deputy

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies were called to 310 Richardson Way in Sarasota on Thursday at 9:29 a.m. for the report of an armed burglary.

According to the homeowner, the suspect entered his efficiency apartment while he was sleeping. The homeowner reportedly awoke to find the suspect using a baseball bat to sharpen a large machete. The homeowner immediately dialed 911 and fled the home.

When deputies arrived, they located the suspect inside the efficiency apartment, wielding the machete.

The suspect advanced toward deputies, striking one deputy in the hand, causing severe injuries.

Two of the other responding deputies fired their weapons, striking the suspect. Deputies immediately rendered aid along with responding paramedics; however, the suspect died at the scene.

At this time, detectives are still working to confirm the suspect’s identity and notify his next of kin.

In the news: Publix Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccination Injury

As is standard in officer-involved shootings, all responding deputies will be interviewed. The agency’s Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations Team will conduct the investigation which will later be reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office.

The deputy who was injured is currently awaiting surgery.

