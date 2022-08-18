Read full article on original website
ALERT CENTER: FDNY firefighter from Point Lookout dies in Queens accident
The FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said Joseph Mulvey, of Engine Company 325, died in a "tragic accident" Friday night.
NYPD: Man riding scooter dies after Brooklyn crash
Police say a man who was riding a scooter has died after he was struck by a car in Bensonhurst on Saturday.
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
NYPD: 27-year-old shot in the back in Brooklyn; 2 in custody
Police say a man was shot in the back in Brooklyn Sunday.
NYPD identifies fatal Longwood shooting victim as man from Queens
The shooting happened near the St. Mary's Houses and a playground.
Police: Suspect wanted for knocking man unconscious with rock at Brooklyn subway station
Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted a 64-year-old man with a rock at the H Avenue subway station on Saturday.
FDNY battles 3-alarm structure fire in Brooklyn; several tenants evacuated
Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire in Williamsburg early this morning.
NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision
Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.
6 new charter schools to open later this year in the Bronx
Hundreds of new school seats are slated to come to the Bronx this year as six new charter schools will be opening across the city.
Police: Bronx man dies in fiery car crash on Sprain Brook Parkway
A 22-year-old Bronx man was killed in a fiery car crash in Westchester County early Sunday morning, police say.
Fordham family: Home property managers are ignoring rat infestation
A family in Fordham is on edge over a constant battle with rats in their home that they say has been going on for years.
'I will never forget this day': Community mourns Brooklyn woman found dead at apartment building
Friends and family are mourning a woman from Brooklyn who was fatally shot early this morning inside of an apartment building in Brownsville.
Police: Man cut with knife in fight over marijuana at Stratford home
Two people were injured after a fight over marijuana at a home in Stratford. It happened on Saturday on Henry Avenue. Police say they received a report of a dispute between two men. When the police arrived, they say they learned a resident had argued with a friend who was...
ALERT CENTER: Suspects wanted for setting fire to buses in Valley Stream
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Nassau County police announce ‘closure’ in case involving Seaford gazebo vandalism
Nassau County police announced Monday that there is “closure” to a case of property destruction -- but have not said if there are any suspects charged.
Incredible run for Massapequa Coast is over with 7-1 loss
The dream season has unfortunately come an end for the Massapequa Coast as the Little League team suffered its second and final loss of the tournament, 7-1, against Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.
Officials: 3 people, 1 dog displaced in fire at Stratford home
Three people and a family dog were displaced after firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious.
Nassau DA: MS-13 members robbed, kidnapping man they lured to Westbury motel
The Nassau District Attorney's Office says three known MS-13 members are charged for a robbery and kidnapping on Saturday night in Westbury.
Police: 2 shot near Bridgeport Mayor Ganim's office
The shooting happened on State Street, across from Mayor Joe Ganim’s office.
