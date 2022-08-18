ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Officials: 3 people, 1 dog displaced in fire at Stratford home

Three people and a family dog were displaced after firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious.
