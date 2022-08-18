ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU Texas to offer ceramics classes to community

By Staff reports
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago

MSU Texas will offer ceramics classes for community education beginning Monday, according to a media release.

The ceramics studio in Midwestern State University’s Juanita and Ralph Harvey School of Visual Art is offering both handbuilding — sculpture — and wheel-throwing classes for beginners and advanced students.

Handbuilding classes and wheel throwing classes will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays in C119, beginning this Monday to Dec. 5. Tuition is $350 and includes all materials and firings.

Sign up for handbuilding classes here. Sign up for wheel throwing classes here .

Contact Gerber Pease at elisha.pease@msutexas.edu or 940-397-4264 if you have any questions.

Attached is an image an exhibition of the work from our Community Education class a few years ago

