12 grants awarded to bolster community initiatives in support of older Vermonters. Vermont Business Magazine Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) today announced that it has awarded more than $66,000 in supportive grants to 12 different aging services community organizations throughout Bennington and Rutland counties recently made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”).

RUTLAND COUNTY, VT ・ 18 HOURS AGO