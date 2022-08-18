ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WDW News Today

New Striped Haunted Mansion Pajamas From Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Haunted Mansion pajamas are available at Disneyland Resort, perfect for a spooky nap with the new Haunted Mansion weighted blanket. Haunted Mansion Pajamas – $49.99. This pajama set includes a button-up top and shorts. They...
WDW News Today

Changes to Park Pass Reservation Process Coming, H2O+ Skincare Products Closing, DeSantis Moves to Dismiss Reedy Creek Lawsuit, ‘Disney Enchantment’ Debuts Walt & Roy Sequence, and More: Daily Recap (8/22/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, August 22, 2022.
WDW News Today

Halloween MagicBand+ Debuts at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween merchandise continues to creep into Walt Disney World, and the latest offering is a new MagicBand+ design!. Halloween MagicBand+ – $44.99. The MagicBand+ features the same artwork as the Mickey & Friends merchandise that was...
CBS LA

"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived

A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
WDW News Today

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a New Scavenger Hunt

As part of the celebrations for the fiftieth anniversary of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, guests can now take part in a scavenger hunt across the resort. Cards for the hunt can be picked up at Meadow Trading Post or the recreation shack by the Meadow Swimmin’ Pool. The front of the card offers a bit of background concerning the creation of the resort. It reads:
WDW News Today

Disney Confuses the Ghost Host for Master Gracey on New Haunted Mansion Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s Halloween season, and a ton of new Haunted Mansion merchandise has been released, including several new ornaments. One such ornament was released featuring a figure that appeared to be the Ghost Host in front of the mansion’s gates.
WDW News Today

New Classic Monsters Lunch Boxes at Universal Studios Hollywood

These retro tin lunch boxes feature the classic Universal Monsters, paying homage to the movies that gave the film studio its start. The front and back sides of this lunch box showcase iconic scenes from the classic monster movie, “The Mummy.”. The top and sides of this lunch box...
WDW News Today

Former FastPass Station Turned Into Matterhorn Rest Area at Disneyland

The former FastPass area next to Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland has been refurbished to become the “Matterhorn Rest Area.”. Construction walls were up for a while, but have been taken down. Cast Members were at an information podium under an umbrella in the rest area. Guests were lounging in...
WDW News Today

New Avengers Balloon Available at Downtown Disney District

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Avengers balloon is available at Downtown Disney District in Disneyland Resort. A light-up version of the balloon is $17, while a regular version is $14. The balloon is green with a transparent outer layer. It...
WDW News Today

Monstro Tiki Mug Coming August 26th to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Resort

The next mug coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Resort will make a big splash!. Straight from Storybook Land Canal Boats, Monstro is the subject of the next tiki mug, set to release on August 26th. Orders may be placed through Mobile Order on the Disneyland app as early as 6 AM on release day, with pickup windows available from 7 AM to 3 PM. Orders are limited to 2 mugs per customer, and the mugs are $50 each.
WDW News Today

New Halloween Crocs, Apparel, and Stitch Plush at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Halloween Crocs, apparel, and a Stitch plush have arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found these items in the Emporium and Pioneer Mercantile at Disneyland. Adult Halloween Tee – $29.99. This white tee features Mickey, Donald,...
WDW News Today

New Thor Loungefly Mini Backpack Available at Universal Studios Florida

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Raise your hammer and then store it inside this Thor Loungefly mini backpack, now available at Universal Studios Florida. Thor Loungefly Mini Backpack – $82. The backpack resembles Thor’s blue and gold armor from “Thor: Love...
