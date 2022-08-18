Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Changes to the Magic Key Program, Dessert Parties, and Dining Packages — Worth the Price?
Join us live tonight, Sunday, August 21st, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Magic Keys actually came back for renewals, but the options are less than “favorable.”. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the...
WDW News Today
New Striped Haunted Mansion Pajamas From Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Haunted Mansion pajamas are available at Disneyland Resort, perfect for a spooky nap with the new Haunted Mansion weighted blanket. Haunted Mansion Pajamas – $49.99. This pajama set includes a button-up top and shorts. They...
WDW News Today
New World Princess Week Baked Goods and More Treats Available at GCH Craftsman Grill in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel
Some Disney Princess-inspired baked goods and a fall donut have arrived at GCH Craftsman Grill in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. The new Aurora cupcake and Cinderella’s Carriage donut are for World Princess Week. Princess Cupcake – $7.50. Vanilla with buttercream, pearls, and a crown. The...
WDW News Today
Changes to Park Pass Reservation Process Coming, H2O+ Skincare Products Closing, DeSantis Moves to Dismiss Reedy Creek Lawsuit, ‘Disney Enchantment’ Debuts Walt & Roy Sequence, and More: Daily Recap (8/22/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, August 22, 2022.
WDW News Today
Halloween MagicBand+ Debuts at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Halloween merchandise continues to creep into Walt Disney World, and the latest offering is a new MagicBand+ design!. Halloween MagicBand+ – $44.99. The MagicBand+ features the same artwork as the Mickey & Friends merchandise that was...
"The most ridiculously detailed" photo of the moon has arrived
A viral post has revealed an incredible new image of the moon – but it wasn't captured by NASA. "The most ridiculously detailed" image of Earth's lunar neighbor was a two-year project captured by two astrophotographers.The 174-megapixel image, which shows the moon's colors, craters and glowing aura in stunning detail, was first revealed on Reddit on Saturday. Through Reddit and Instagram, Andrew McCarthy, known for his breathtaking astrophotography skills, teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow photographer Connor Matherne, who has been acclaimed for his striking and vibrant photos of galaxies and nebulae. The two previously worked together to create an...
WDW News Today
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a New Scavenger Hunt
As part of the celebrations for the fiftieth anniversary of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, guests can now take part in a scavenger hunt across the resort. Cards for the hunt can be picked up at Meadow Trading Post or the recreation shack by the Meadow Swimmin’ Pool. The front of the card offers a bit of background concerning the creation of the resort. It reads:
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Spicy Asian-Style Dipping Sauce Now Available With Corn Dogs at Little Red Wagon in Disneyland
The Little Red Wagon on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland is now offering spicy Asian-style dipping sauce with their hand-dipped corn dogs. A corn dog, which comes with a mandarin orange or small bag of chips, is $10.59. The sauce is an additional $1.69. You can see our video review...
WDW News Today
Disney Confuses the Ghost Host for Master Gracey on New Haunted Mansion Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It’s Halloween season, and a ton of new Haunted Mansion merchandise has been released, including several new ornaments. One such ornament was released featuring a figure that appeared to be the Ghost Host in front of the mansion’s gates.
WDW News Today
New Classic Monsters Lunch Boxes at Universal Studios Hollywood
These retro tin lunch boxes feature the classic Universal Monsters, paying homage to the movies that gave the film studio its start. The front and back sides of this lunch box showcase iconic scenes from the classic monster movie, “The Mummy.”. The top and sides of this lunch box...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/17/2022 (15th Anniversary and Vault Character Button Up Shirts, Goofy nuiMOs, & More)
Royal Greetings! We’re out for a loop around Magic Kingdom, and happy you can join us. Fall decor is up and the smell of pumpkin spice is in the air. We love fall at Walt Disney World. Two new vault button up shirts, or as we call them “Tom...
WDW News Today
Former FastPass Station Turned Into Matterhorn Rest Area at Disneyland
The former FastPass area next to Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland has been refurbished to become the “Matterhorn Rest Area.”. Construction walls were up for a while, but have been taken down. Cast Members were at an information podium under an umbrella in the rest area. Guests were lounging in...
WDW News Today
CONFIRMED: Tokyo Disney Resort Will Remove ‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ From Music Loops to Align with Inclusivity Initiative
Recently we reported that “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” had been removed from the music loop at the Disney Resort Line Monorail at Tokyo Disney Resort. We now have confirmation that this was intentional and planned in advance, and that the song is set to be removed from all locations around the resort in the coming weeks.
WDW News Today
New Avengers Balloon Available at Downtown Disney District
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Avengers balloon is available at Downtown Disney District in Disneyland Resort. A light-up version of the balloon is $17, while a regular version is $14. The balloon is green with a transparent outer layer. It...
WDW News Today
Monstro Tiki Mug Coming August 26th to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Resort
The next mug coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Resort will make a big splash!. Straight from Storybook Land Canal Boats, Monstro is the subject of the next tiki mug, set to release on August 26th. Orders may be placed through Mobile Order on the Disneyland app as early as 6 AM on release day, with pickup windows available from 7 AM to 3 PM. Orders are limited to 2 mugs per customer, and the mugs are $50 each.
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Grogu Spirit Jersey, Backpack, ‘Andor’ B2EM0 Droid Factory Figure, and More at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New “Star Wars” merchandise, including a Grogu Spirit Jersey, backpack, and B2EM0 Droid Factory figure, is available at Disneyland Resort. We found most of this in Elias and Co. at Disney California Adventure. Grogu “Choose...
WDW News Today
Early Park Entry, Complimentary PhotoPass, Special Meet & Greets, and More Announced for Disney+ Day at Disney Parks
Disney has announced a slate of offerings for guests visiting the parks and Disney Cruise Line for Disney+ Day 2022. Disney+ subscribers and their travel party with valid admission and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening.
WDW News Today
New Halloween Crocs, Apparel, and Stitch Plush at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Halloween Crocs, apparel, and a Stitch plush have arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found these items in the Emporium and Pioneer Mercantile at Disneyland. Adult Halloween Tee – $29.99. This white tee features Mickey, Donald,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Jurassic World Dominion Daiquiri and Amber Mojito Cocktails at Jurassic Cafe in Universal Studios Hollywood
Two new refreshing cocktails are available at Jurassic Café in Universal Studios Hollywood: the Jurassic World Dominion daiquiri and Jurassic Park Amber Mojito. The non-alcoholic pre-existing Raptor Refresher and new Pyroraptor Refresher can also be turned into cocktails for $16 total. You can watch our video review of these...
WDW News Today
New Thor Loungefly Mini Backpack Available at Universal Studios Florida
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Raise your hammer and then store it inside this Thor Loungefly mini backpack, now available at Universal Studios Florida. Thor Loungefly Mini Backpack – $82. The backpack resembles Thor’s blue and gold armor from “Thor: Love...
