This is the first in a multi-part series highlighting the Class of 2022 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. Pierlioni Fontaine was a four-year starter for the Plainville Blue Devils. A versatile player, she could hit the three, drive to the basket, run the floor and handle the ball. A tenacious rebounder throughout her career, she helped control the boards thus allowing for an explosive running game. Playing in the very good, competitive Northwest Conference, Pierlioni Fontaine was named to the All-Conference team three times. She was also named to the Class M All-State team twice.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO