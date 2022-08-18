Read full article on original website
Eric Kripke Shares Script Image for 'The Boys' Season 4 Episode 1 as Filming Begins
The stars behind the beloved characters of the satirical superhero series, The Boys are back in Toronto as cameras have begun rolling for the next season. The Season 3 finale served up an enthralling ending that left fans begging for more, and while it was confirmed midway through season 3 that the show had been picked up for a fourth season, details about the upcoming season have largely been kept under wraps, until now. The show's creator, Eric Kripke, as well as actor Antony Starr who plays the villainous Homelander, have each taken turns teasing that filming has begun on the fourth season, but if you needed any more confirmation about the show's future, Kripke has now shared a photo of the upcoming season's script.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
Why 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Mention of [SPOILER] Undermines Its Message
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a spin-off of Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, took us to another small town in Pennsylvania — Millwood — as we follow five new girls who start to be stalked by someone using the infamous moniker of “A” to torture them and force them to reveal the truth. As the girls dig into and learn more about the mysterious suicide of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) at the Y2K rave 22 years prior, and her hidden connection to their mothers, the girls are also facing their own struggles. Faran (Zaria) must deal with her tumultuous relationship with her mother, while continuing to struggle with chronic back pain that is a result of the unrecommended scoliosis surgery her mother forced her to do as a child, so she could continue ballet. Noa (Maia Reficco) is suffering the judicial consequences of taking the fall for her mother’s drug addiction. Mouse (Malia Pyles) must face the trauma of her childhood that left her mother Elodie (Lea Salonga) anxious and overprotective.
Celebrate 'The Fantastic Four' #1 With Frank Miller Variant Cover
The Fantastic Four are Marvel's first family and now there's a new run of comics heading our way this November from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. It's exciting given all the new Fantastic Four coming our way with a movie from Marvel Studios slated for November 2024. On top of the announcement that we're getting a fun new era to the founding Marvel family, news also broke that legendary comic writer and artist Frank Miller would be creating a cover for the first issue!
'House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock: Who Plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones starts in media res, leaving viewers with a lot of homework ahead of the pilot episode. Events such as the “Mad King’s” reign of terror and Robert’s rebellion are alluded to, but never actually seen onscreen. By comparison, House of the Dragon appears to be taking its time in setting up the story. Based on what we know of the series’ cast, the events of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the overall series.
'Stargirl' Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
DC fans have a lot to look forward to with the impending release of Stargirl Season 3. The light-hearted superhero show was a fantastic addition to the Arrowverse franchise, the shared world built around several interconnected TV shows and web series based on DC Comics superheroes that mostly air on The CW. Stargirl's existence was established on a parallel Earth in the Arrowverse series with the characters from the show cameoing in the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths before the series was launched on May 18, 2020.
'Stranger Things': Hawkins' Most Underrated Citizens, Ranked
From 1983 to 1986, Stranger Things highlights music and movies of the time period, boosting the pop culture appeal. To humanize the nostalgia, there are the faces populating Hawkins. Bob Newby (Sean Astin) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) get a good chunk of screen time and much praise, but side characters are just as important. Those who die can heavily affect the main ensemble. Those who survive can go on living comfortably mundane lives, without knowing of the danger surrounding them.
'She-Hulk': New Marvel Legends Figure Features Iconic Supersuit
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally smashed its way to Disney+ and has received all sorts of critical acclaim. However, the best part of any new MCU entry is arguably all the new toys. Hasbro once again has Marvel fans covered as She Hulk’s Marvel Legends figure is now up for pre-order.
George R. R. Martin Wanted ‘Game of Thrones' to Run For "10 Seasons at Least"
We have already secured a return ticket to the intriguing and power-drunk continent that is Westeros with the series premiere of House of the Dragon. It’s good to be back but what if we never had to stay away for so long? George R.R. Martin, the author and brain behind these works, thought the original show would have benefited from a longer run, and lobbied HBO to have Game of Thrones go on for more than eight seasons. Sadly, as we all now know, it did not work out how he would have liked.
It's Canon, 'Stranger Things' Mike Wheeler Grew His Hair Out to Look Like Eddie Munson
One of the characters of Netflix's critically acclaimed series Stranger Things that hasn't garnered a great deal of buzz lately is Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). Between Season 4's high-stakes plot threatening the very existence of small town Hawkins, Indiana, and Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) struggle to reclaim her supernatural abilities, Mike's cross-country split from The Party left a handful of the characters simmering on the back burner. While not the main focus, the Duffer Brothers have been juggling an impressive number of Mains for almost five seasons, which means some storytelling has to be delivered through the finer details of production. Enter the incredible talent of head hair (not to be confused with head-hair) designer for the entirety of the Stranger Things, Sarah Hindsgaul, and her ability to add to Mike's story through her craft.
Isabelle Fuhrman and William Brent Bell on How There Was Almost a New Esther in 'Orphan: First Kill'
Orphan: First Kill was perhaps the biggest, and most pleasant surprise in the horror genre this year. The prequel to 2009's Orphan, First Kill offers viewers a chance to see where Esther came from, and how she got to the United States. The original Orphan saw a family adopting a...
From ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ to ‘The Man from Toronto’: 5 Best Patrick Hughes Movies and Where to Watch Them
Patrick Hughes is an Australian film director and screenwriter currently making his mark on the action genre. With his latest project, The Man from Toronto, having been recently released this year, one cannot help but wonder what other films he's lent his keen eye to, but take a quick look at this list and you will be instantly impressed. He has written and directed countless short films, such as The Lighter and Signs that have garnered much respect and many awards, but after making his directorial debut in feature films in 2010, his career has skyrocketed.
5 Things to Know Before Horror Anime ‘Chainsaw Man’ Debuts
The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man (created by Tatsuki Fujimoto) is coming out this fall. The story follows a boy named Denji who, on the verge of death, fuses with a Chainsaw Devil and is pulled into a new kind of hell as a result. He’s recruited to join a devil hunting agency and his continued work for them is the only thing keeping those devil hunters from coming after him. Though it’s a relatively simple premise, Chainsaw Man goes to more and more surreal places as the story unfolds creating a symphony of violence and greed under the veneer of a shonen anime. But for people coming into Chainsaw Man expecting the next Jujutsu Kaisen or Demon Slayer are in for a rude awakening. Chainsaw Man is its own wild experience and one well worth embarking on if you’re prepared for what’s to come.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Gets 2-Episode Early Screenings at Cinemarks
After a week of mostly negative streaming news filled with cancellations and programming being pulled, those hoping to see the new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — a Prime Video streaming series — in a theatrical setting will be given that opportunity to revisit Middle-earth on the silver screen at select Cinemark locations before the series premieres on the streamer, Variety reports.
‘National Treasure: Edge of History’: Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far
When Will National Treasure: Edge of History Be Released?. Where Will You Be Able To Watch National Treasure: Edge of History?. What Will National Treasure: Edge of History Be About?. The epic story of action, adventure, and history that is National Treasure is back, with a new story and a...
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Promises a Bloody Civil War for the Iron Throne
Back to the Seven Kingdoms and all its intrigues; the series premiere for House of the Dragon has been released on HBO and as expected, the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel was eagerly expected. The expectation of fans could be seen in the streaming platform’s struggles to accommodate all those who wanted to return to the fantasy continent. In the aftermath of the premiere, HBO has released a 'Weeks Ahead' trailer that continues to tease the insatiable taste for power that abounds in Westeros and the bloody contest that will follow to wield it.
‘Furiosa’: George Miller Casts Bullied Child Who Went Viral In ‘Mad Max’ Prequel
Leave it to filmmaker George Miller to constantly surprise us with some life-changing decision. This time, the Australian director revealed he’s specifically changing (once again) the life of Quaden Bayles, a young boy who went viral for a devastating reason: back in 2020, the child was pushed to his limit after suffering constant bullying at his school, and broke down in tears as his mother filmed him while begging for help. The episode moved Australians to demand a better school environment for its kids, and several celebrities reached out to Quaden, including Miller.
