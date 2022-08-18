Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Josephine (Leone) Goggi
Josephine (Leone) Goggi, 99, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. She was the wife of the late George L. Goggi, Sr. To view Josephine's full obituary, please visit http://www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Looking at 'The Boulevard Three'
A week or so ago while driving on Memorial Boulevard, I saw three fellows walking and talking, and during this time split for a moment as each picked up a piece of litter or two, or three or more along the way. Seeing this, I stopped in the lot nearby where they were and called them over to my car.
Bristol Press
Pooch Plunge returns to Bristol
BRISTOL – Dogs of all shapes and sizes frolicked, played and paddled after tennis balls at Rockwell Park Pool’s “Pooch Plunge” Monday. The “Pooch Plunge,” the city’s “doggy only pool party,” is the last event to close out the pool season at Rockwell Park each year. This Monday, the event drew close to a dozen four-legged swimmers and their owners.
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Sheryl Elliott, 60, 152 Peppermint Ln., Bristol, operate/parks unregistered mv. Carrie Martha Perez, 54, 170 Curtiss St., Bristol, littering violation. Edward Widofsky, 51, 3 Oakland St., Manchester, operate/parks unregistered mv. Aug. 11. Roxanne Dance, 67, 12 Wolf Hill Rd. 7d, Wolcott, ill opn mv under suspension, failure to insure private...
Bristol Press
Tractor trailer leaked agricultural substance in Southington
SOUTHINGTON – A tractor trailer leaked a corrosive substance in a parking lot over the weekend, prompting a response from the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The leak was reported Saturday, around 3:34 p.m., at the Travels Center of America, located at 1875 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike. Firefighters...
Bristol Press
Family campout being held at Muzzy Field
BRISTOL – A family campout at Muzzy Field with activities and a movie is being planned for Sept. 10. The overnight campout, organized by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will begin at 6 p.m. at the historic baseball field on Muzzy Street. Community Engagement Coordinator...
Bristol Press
Pierlioni Fontaine, Butkiewicz to enter Plainville Sports Hall of Fame
This is the first in a multi-part series highlighting the Class of 2022 inductees into the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame. Pierlioni Fontaine was a four-year starter for the Plainville Blue Devils. A versatile player, she could hit the three, drive to the basket, run the floor and handle the ball. A tenacious rebounder throughout her career, she helped control the boards thus allowing for an explosive running game. Playing in the very good, competitive Northwest Conference, Pierlioni Fontaine was named to the All-Conference team three times. She was also named to the Class M All-State team twice.
Bristol Press
Mayor Jeff Caggiano has provided an update on American Rescue Plan Act
BRISTOL – Mayor Jeff Caggiano has provided an update on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and a new business coming to downtown. Caggiano announced via the Mayor’s Office Facebook that $24.7 million of the $28 million awarded to the city through federal ARPA funds has been allocated for proposals that would be “building Bristol.”
Bristol Press
Weekend motorcycle crash in Bristol kills 57-year-old
BRISTOL – A man was killed in Bristol over the weekend after he crashed his motorcycle. Police said the incident occurred Saturday, around 11:44 p.m., on Redstone Hill Road. There, police said, the victim was found in the roadway. The 57-year-old was later pronounced dead. Police on Monday said...
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Jonathan Matthew Jenkins, 20, of 31 Darling St., Apartment F, was charged July 26 with second degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit second degree criminal trespass, third degree criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit third degree criminal mischief. Andrew Oshura, 32, of 500 Mill St., Apartment 10, was charged July...
Bristol Press
Armenian Festival draws visitors from near and far
NEW BRITAIN – People of many ethnic backgrounds celebrated Armenian culture together over this past weekend. The Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection’s Annual Festival drew in local residents and community members Sunday - some of whom had never heard an oud be played or sampled losh kebab before.
Bristol Press
Rockwell Park Summer Festival pulls record exhibitor booth numbers
BRISTOL – After a two-year break, the Rockwell Park Summer Festival returned Saturday to serve as a celebration of Bristol communities, and especially the West End, with record exhibitors filling the area. “It’s a lot of work and preparation and hoping that the weather cooperates, which it did,” said...
