Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and a Leading Dogecoin Rival, According to Crypto Trader

Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Brutal Ethereum (ETH) Collapse Toward End of Year – Here’s His Target
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting an epic collapse for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) heading into 2023. Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 105,500 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum plunging to a bear market bottom of around $300 as 2022 expires. “Unpopular opinion: the ETH...
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Strong Ethereum Rally by End of 2022 – But There’s a Catch
The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom is predicting a strong year-end performance for Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Smart Contracter tells his 210,600 Twitter followers that while he sees Ethereum rallying nearly 70% in Q4, he predicts rough days for ETH for the rest of Q3.
Vitalik Buterin Says Ripple and XRP Lost Their Right to Regulatory Protection Years Ago – Here’s What He Means
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin says that Ripple and XRP lost their right to be protected by the crypto community from government overreach several years ago. Buterin tells his 4.2 million followers that he’s happy to see Ethereum supporters voice their support against unfair crypto regulation that hurts legitimate projects.
Crypto Market Cap Could Burst to $200,000,000,000,000 Amid Largest Wealth Accumulation in History: Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says an explosion of the crypto market cap by 200x in the next decade is within the realm of possibility. In a new interview with crypto analyst Scott Melker, the macro guru says that we could witness an unprecedented accumulation of wealth in the next 10 years.
Is Tron’s New Stablecoin the Next UST? Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Makes Case for USDD
Tron founder Justin Sun is making the case for why Decentralized USD (USDD) is different than Terra’s failed decentralized UST stablecoin. In an interview with CoinGecko, Sun says that USDD, Tron’s algorithmic stablecoin, is a hybrid that uses the best aspects of every USD-pegged asset on the market.
Traders Are Sleeping on BlackRock’s Crypto Move, Says Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci – Here’s What He Means
Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that inadequate attention is being paid to the foray into crypto by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock. Scaramucci says in a CNBC interview that the move by the Larry Fink-led asset management behemoth to launch a spot Bitcoin (BTC) private trust is an indication of institutional demand for crypto assets.
Ethereum (ETH) Could Get Hammered by Macro Conditions, According to Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why
A widely followed crypto analyst says that macro conditions could spell trouble for the leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). In a new video update, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that macro factors could overshadow the hype surrounding Ethereum’s upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
Analyst Who Nailed May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Looks Bullish With Plenty of Wiggle Room Despite Pullback
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s 2021 collapse says BTC remains bullish despite correcting over 15% in about a week. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 124,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin may be mirroring its 2018 bottom where it printed an ascending triangle pattern to crawl out of the bear market.
DeFi Altcoin Defies Crypto Downturn, Surges Over 202% in 24 Hours Days After Binance Listing
A low-cap decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin has skyrocketed by more than 130% in the past 24 hours after being listed by top crypto exchange Binance. On Thursday, Binance rolled out support for Stargate Finance (STG), an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that enables the transfer of virtual assets across different blockchains. The...
Crypto Exchange FTX Witnessed Massive 1,000% Surge in Revenue Last Year, According to Leaked Documents: Report
Crypto exchange FTX reportedly saw massive growth during the crypto bull run of 2021 when markets hit all-time highs. Citing information from leaked financial documents, CNBC reports that the firm generated $1.02 billion in 2021, a more than 1,000% increase from its revenue of $89 million in 2020. Operating income...
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Updates Outlook on Shiba Inu (SHIB), Says Bitcoin (BTC) Can Go Lower After Calling Crypto Crash
Veteran trader Peter Brandt is offering up his latest take on Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB). Brandt tells his 674,000 Twitter followers that SHIB has just completed an inverse head and shoulders (IH&S) pattern, a traditionally bullish formation that suggests the end of a downtrend. Brandt...
$1,610,000,000,000 Investment Manager Launches New Metaverse Fund: Report
Atlanta, Georgia-based investment-management giant Invesco is unveiling an equity fund focused on the metaverse, according to a report by UK publication Citywire. The report says that Invesco is setting up a fund that will invest in metaverse-focused firms ranging in size from small-cap to large caps. The firms in the...
Crypto Analyst Names Polygon (MATIC) As His Top Altcoin Pick – Here’s His ‘Killer Entry’ Price
The anonymous host of InvestAnswers says blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is his top altcoin pick. In a new YouTube video, the host tells his 444,000 subscribers that MATIC may not have the most upside of any token, but it represents “the most upside balanced with the least amount of downside.”
Top Stablecoin Tether (USDT) Slashes Commercial Paper Holdings, Increases Cash and Bank Deposit Reserves
In accordance with promises it made earlier this year, top stablecoin issuer Tether (USDT) has begun to slash its commercial paper holdings. In the second quarter of 2022, Tether reduced its commercial paper holdings from $20 billion to $8.5 billion, a decrease of more than 58%, according to a new report from the company.
Popular Analyst Predicts Sharp Rallies for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, Says Latest Pullback Flashing 2018 Bear Market Bottom Vibes
A widely followed crypto strategist says that the recent sell-off in the crypto markets is reminiscent of the 2018 bear market bottom. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 623,200 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close eye on the TOTAL chart, which tracks the overall market cap of all crypto assets.
CoinShares Executive Meltem Demirors Predicts What’s in Store for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in Q3
A crypto investing veteran is offering insights on the road ahead for the two largest crypto assets by market cap. In a new interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, CoinShares chief strategy officer (CSO) Meltem Demirors explains that there’s an overall summer lull in crypto because many aren’t actively trading while on vacation.
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says ‘Ugly’ Ethereum (ETH) Price Action Should Be Ignored – Here’s Why
Prominent crypto capitalist Arthur Hayes says Ethereum’s ugly price action as of late might be a prime opportunity for ETH bulls. The founder of crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX tells his 288,700 Twitter followers that Ethereum’s 22% decline in one week from a high of $2,030 should be considered as noise by long-term investors.
Hedge Fund Manager Details What He Thinks Will Bring In ‘Gazillions’ of New Crypto Users
Morgan Creek Digital founder Mark Yusko says that new mobile crypto wallets will spark the next big wave of digital asset adoption. In a new discussion with Scott Melker, Yusko says that he likes to use hardware wallets, but thinks crypto custody should be more simple for the masses. “[They’ll]...
Bitcoin ATM Company Targeted by Hackers Exploiting Zero-Day Bug: Report
Bad actors have reportedly compromised the servers of a Bitcoin (BTC) ATM manufacturer, enabling them to redirect crypto assets to their own wallets. According to a new report by BleepingComputer, crypto ATMs owned by General Bytes have been exploited by hackers who remotely created an admin user account for the company’s Crypto Application Server (CAS).
