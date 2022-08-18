ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Benton County

By Jacob Smith
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26B5C8_0hMOCLz300

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket was recently sold in Benton County, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced.

According to a press release, the winning $20 $1,000,000 Riches scratch-off ticket was purchased from Walmart To Go & Express Store, located at 1300 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. The prize was claimed Tuesday at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock.

The store will receive a one percent commission from the sale, which will equal to a $10,000 commission.

ASL says with the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.

Baxter County man wins $1M lottery prize

Players also have two chances to become a multi-millionaire this week with Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots totaling more than $179 million. The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $99 million for Friday night’s drawing while the Powerball jackpot for Saturday night has reached $80 million.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Natural State Jackpot is $135,000 for Thursday.

To purchase a ticket, visit a local lottery retailer and ask for a computer-generated Quick Pick or choose your own lucky numbers. For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Bentonville, AR
Sports
County
Benton County, AR
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Bentonville, AR
Lifestyle
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
THV11

I-440 traffic remains stopped after 18-wheeler rolls over

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic officials have said that traffic on Interstate 440 in Little Rock is stopped after an 18-wheeler rolled over on the interstate. The accident caused the ramp to I-30 west to become blocked, with traffic coming to a standstill as a result. The traffic accident...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
ozarksfn.com

A New Endeavor at the Marble Sale Barn

HUNTSVILLE, ARK. – For years the Marble Sale Barn was an institution in Arkansas. Located in Huntsville, it was not only a place where people could buy and sell animals, products and household items, but it was also viewed as a community gathering spot. That is what drew Christy...
HUNTSVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Benton Museum Of Art#Natural State Jackpot#Quick Pick#Myarkansaslottery Com#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLO

Two arrested for passing counterfeit bills at local business

Two people have been arrested for using counterfeit money to pay for purchases they made at a local business. Thirty-eight-year-old Kenny Joe Jinkins and 33-year-old Keisha Eva Jinkins are in the Baxter County Detention Center, each charged with three counts of forgery and one misdemeanor count of theft. Kenny Joe Jinkins is shown in court documents as being from Little Rock, but electronic jail records list him as being from Gassville. Court records show Keisha Eva Jinkins’ address is in Gamaliel, but electronic jail records indicate she is from Lamar.
GASSVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Powerball
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Mortuary BBQ

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas food truck is making a name for itself for being unique. Mortuary BBQ & Grill is based in Hampton, AR and says it’s “dying to serve you.” The family owned business is run by the Samuels family. Many of the menu items have a mortuary themed name, like the […]
THV11

Little Rock Police search for runaway juvenile

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police department has requested the help of the public in locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Gavion Martin was last seen in Little Rock on August 15. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please contact Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016, Detective...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy