Morgan Stanley Says Tightening in the Crypto Market Has Paused
Institutional investors have stopped redeeming stablecoins and the coins’ market cap, an indicator of liquidity in the crypto market, has stopped falling. Even so, there appears to be little demand for positions to be rebuilt, Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a research report Friday. Last week was the first...
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $21K in Weekend Trading; India Crypto Industry's Challenging Year
Prices: Bitcoin catches its breath after its Friday plunge. Insights: India's crypto industry has faced a challenging 2022. What comes next?. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
Inside the $3B DeFi Exploit of Acala's Crypto Platform
When the decentralized-finance platform Acala was attacked on Saturday, allowing the perpetrators to mint what was technically $3 billion worth of its aUSD stablecoins, a natural question to ask was: Didn’t Acala audit their code?. Yes, the Polkadot-based protocol certainly did. But the exploit involved a misconfiguration in one...
Is Ethereum's Merge Priced-In?
Katie Talati, the director of research at investment firm Arca, thinks traditional finance institutions are at risk of missing out on a once-in-a-decade trade. Right now, she said, ether (ETH) is woefully underpriced and there’s a catalyst around the corner. Next month, Ethereum will have billions of dollars worth...
Seven S. Korean Brokerages Plan to Start Crypto Exchanges Next Year: Report
Seven large traditional brokerages in South Korea have started laying the groundwork for their own crypto exchanges in the first half of next year, local newspaper NewsPim reported on Monday. The firms have applied for preliminary approval and establishment of corporations to run virtual asset exchanges, the report said. Mirae...
Former CFTC Chair: Here's How SEC and CFTC Can Work Together to Regulate Crypto
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Timothy Massad said current gaps in crypto regulation can be filled if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the CFTC come together to form a self-regulatory organization (SRO). Massad, now a research fellow at Harvard University’s School of Government, told CoinDesk TV...
First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K
Price Point: Bitcoin trades in line with U.S. equities, briefly dropping to levels below $21,000 on Monday morning. Some analysts are still optimistic for the wider market, which might give the cryptocurrency some momentum. Other analysts see BTC and ETH remaining choppy in the short term. Market Moves: Bitcoin fell...
How to Add Value to Real-World Documents With Authentication
Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices, contributed writing for this report. We thank our former intern, Zad Mahana, for his expertise and assistance in all aspects of our work on Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) and for his help in writing this paper. Introduction. In December 2021,...
Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows Amid Trading Volume Dip: CoinShares
Crypto funds saw minor outflows totaling $9 million in the seven days up to Aug. 19, as trading volume dropped to $1 billion, the second lowest this year, according to a CoinShares report. Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw a third straight week of outflows totaling $15 million. The largest cryptocurrency...
Australia to Use 'Token Mapping' as Framework for Crypto Regulation
Australia's new government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese since May 23, will begin a review of how cryptocurrency assets are managed, with a view toward keeping practices up to date and protecting consumers, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement released on Monday. "Australians are experiencing a digital...
Bank Run at NFT Lender BendDAO Prompts Attempt to Avert Another Liquidity Crisis
NFT-collateralized crypto loans platform BendDAO looked to right itself Monday after lurching through a nearly disastrous liquidity crisis over the weekend, a situation that underscored the pitfalls of letting people borrow crypto money against their Bored Apes. BendDAO – from a distance – looks like an old-school bank: Some customers...
Can Ethereum Fight Back Against the US’ Sweeping Censorship Attempt?
Well, the annoying market is still annoying, wishy-washy and boring (apart from bitcoin tanking Thursday night) so we’re going to keep leaning into tech, policy, privacy and other related topics until the annoying market stops being annoying. Don’t worry, though, there’s still plenty to chew on out there. For...
Wall Street Giant DTCC Launches Private Blockchain Platform to Settle Trades More Quickly
New York-based post-trade financial services company, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC), which processes all trades in the U.S. stock market, has launched a private blockchain project aimed at settling trades more quickly for clients, according to a press release Monday. The DTCC acts as the counterparty for most trades in the U.S. and underpins the entire public securities market.
Why Decentralization Cultivates Community
Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices, contributed writing for this report. In December 2021, CoinDesk Indices launched its Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) to set the standard for defining the industries of digital assets. Every one of the top 500 digital assets by market capitalization is assigned to an industry, defined by DACS, then at least one industry is assigned to an industry group, and finally, at least one industry group is assigned to a sector.
FTX Posted $1 Billion in Revenue Last Year Amid Crypto Rally: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX posted $1.02 billion in revenue last year, jumping 1,000% from $89 million in the prior year, CNBC reported, citing internal documents it had viewed. FTX also posted net income of $388 million in 2021, up from just $17 million in 2022, the documents showed.
Banks Are Coming to Crypto’s Rescue
One of the biggest losers in this crypto winter has been trust: trust in people, trust in systems, trust in companies and even trust in technology. The collapse of Terra and then Celsius Network has uncovered a willful naivety on the part of many market participants. For many people it has been a shock from which it will take a long time to recover. To get out of this slump, crypto needs to get serious.
Bitcoin Website Editor Hodlonaut Receives Almost $1M in BTC as Craig Wright Case Looms
A prominent member of the Bitcoin community said in a tweet they had received a 47 bitcoin ($1 million) donation ahead of a defamation court hearing involving nChain Chief Scientist Craig Wright. The pseudonymous Hodlonaut, who works as an editor for bitcoin magazine Citadel21, has received a total of 52.679...
Bitcoin's 10% Weekly Drop Puts Bears in Control Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin (BTC) fell over 10% last week, its biggest drop in two months. Analysts say the price slide has put bears in control ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday. The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap was sold as the Fed's July...
Ronin Hackers Converted Some Stolen Ether to Bitcoin: SlowMist Researcher
A researcher at security firm SlowMist has stated that the attackers behind this year’s $625 million Ronin bridge exploit converted part of their stolen funds from ether (ETH) to bitcoin (BTC) and used sanctioned privacy mixers to mask their identities further. The March exploit affected Ronin validator nodes for...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Falls as Markets Await Fed Chair Powell’s Comments
BTC Trims Price Ahead of Economic Summit; Macroeconomic Uncertainty. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off mildly in Monday trading, declining 1.8% on average trading volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose 3% over the weekend, and has settled in near the $21,000 mark after plunging Friday. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency...
