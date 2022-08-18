Read full article on original website
Beau
4d ago
There are approximately 10 million registered voters in Florida, catching 20 who have commited voter fraud means nothing.
5
Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security office charging 20 Florida residents with felonies connected to alleged voter fraud, state data show those individuals are in Florida’s largest voting strongholds, with about 40 to 48 percent Democrats in five urban counties. So far, the state’s investigation has resulted in arrests in those populated counties: […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ election security team probed FL voters for fraud in heavily Democratic counties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
thefloridapundit.com
Florida Lt. Gov. says DeSantis will send migrants to Delaware
According to Florida Lt. Governor Jeannette Nuñez, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration will deport illegal immigrants who enter Florida to Delaware. When questioned about the historic influx of Cubans to South Florida, Nuñez responded, in part, as follows: “That’s why the governor has worked with the legislature to secure funding to make sure…that people who are coming illegally…that they don’t stay here with their arms crossed, thinking about what they will be able to do. Honestly, we’re going to send that person to the president’s home state of Delaware.
WMNF
A Stetson Law professor weighs in on Andrew Warren v. Ron DeSantis
Last week, suspended Tampa State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a federal suit that challenges Governor Ron DeSantis’s action to suspend him. The challenge is on First Amendment grounds. Warren says the governor used the powers of his office to suppress criticism and promote cronyism. DeSantis’ executive order focuses on...
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez makes controversial comments on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Lieutenant Governor of Florida made some controversial comments while she spoke on a radio station discussing Cuban migrants. Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez on Monday, tweeted, “Although states do not have jurisdiction over the well-being of our residents. Entering the country illegally and fleeing a dictatorship to seek asylum are two different things, and misrepresenting that is offensive.”
Non-prosecution of low-level offenses dropped in Tampa for suspended Florida prosecutor
TAMPA, Fla. — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. STORY: Caught on video: Fight in the stands during Saturday night’s Jaguars vs....
wlrn.org
Broward primary elections will likely pick winners for Democrats in November
It's election week in Florida. Broward is a heavily blue county, so elections between primary Democratic candidates here usually decide the winner of the November elections. WLRN’s Broward County Reporter Gerard Albert III spoke with Anthony Man about the ballot. He's the political reporter at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
floridapolitics.com
Final poll: Charlie Crist headed to victory in Florida Democratic Primary for Governor
It's not even close, according to St. Pete Polls. A closing poll of likely Democratic Primary voters shows Charlie Crist in position to win. St. Pete Polls conducted its final survey ahead of the Democratic Primary on who voters intend to choose as the Democratic nominee. More than 59% said Crist, the former Republican Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman. Almost 30% said Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Aramis Ayala holds lead in Attorney General race but many voters remain uncommitted
Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder aren't far behind. Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala holds the edge in the Democratic Primary for Attorney General. But plenty of voters remain undecided heading into the Democratic Primary, according to St. Pete Polls. A final survey conducted for Florida Politics shows that...
Washington Examiner
Randi Weingarten apologizes for tweeting fake list of books banned in Florida
Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, apologized Sunday for tweeting a fake list of books supposedly banned in Florida schools. The list was initially tweeted by an anonymous Twitter account that billed the list as "Florida's banned book list" and included several classic tales such as The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Lord of the Rings, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Catcher in the Rye, and Of Mice and Men.
Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary
MIAMI (AP) — GOVERNOR. The Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is currently Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat. The winner will face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist last served in statewide office from 2007 to 2011 as a Republican governor. He lost a 2010 race for U.S. Senate as an independent and a 2014 run for governor as a Democrat.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.14.22
Election security police make their move, but the 'Stop WOKE Act' is, for now, stopped. Color me confused as the race for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 15th Congressional District draws to a close. Earlier this month, St. Pete Polls showed Laurel Lee with a commanding lead over her...
Washington Examiner
Colorado state senator switches parties, choosing ‘truth over conspiracy'
A Colorado state senator is a member of the Republican Party no longer, announcing that he will be affiliated with the Democratic Party moving forward. Kevin Priola wrote in an open letter posted on his Twitter account that he became a Republican in 1990 because he believed in the original ideals of the party. However, while he believes he hasn’t changed in 30 years, he said the GOP has.
Central Florida election officials consider changes to early voting after surprisingly low turnout
ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting ends this weekend for all Central Florida counties and data shows turnout has been extremely low, even by midterm standards. Nearly 1.5 million have voted by mail as of Friday morning and approximately 383,000 have voted early. According to the data, turnout is down...
Federal judge temporarily blocks DeSantis' ‘Stop-WOKE’ law
The ruling was heralded as a “major victory for free speech” by the group of businesses who sued the state, but that win could be short lived with the DeSantis administration sure to appeal.
islandernews.com
School district rejects donation of dictionaries due to new state "wokeness" law
In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sign HB 1467 into law, which in part, mandates that all books and materials must be age and grade-level appropriate. According to a Newsweek report, a provision in the new law, which went into effect July 1, mandates all reading and instructional materials are reviewed by a district employee with a "valid educational media specialist certificate."
Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules
Several Republican-led states are facing similar challenges from the Department of Justice. The post Florida Republicans Intentionally Discriminated Against Black Voters With Restrictive Election Laws, DOJ Rules appeared first on NewsOne.
Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property
BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida, according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended
