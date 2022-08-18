Effective: 2022-08-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Rapides and Vernon. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Abundant moisture, a weak frontal boundary, and a series of upper level disturbances will result in several rounds of showers and storms. Some storms could produce very heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in some locations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO